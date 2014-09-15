Site traffic information and cookies

  Air BP to introduce Sterling Reward Card to South African clients

Air BP to introduce Sterling Reward Card to South African clients

Release date:
15 September 2014

Leading aviation fuel supplier Air BP is using the occasion of this year’s African Aerospace and Defence (AAD) show held in Waterkloof, South Africa to introduce its loyalty product, the Sterling Reward Visa® Card, to customers in the region. The card, which is to be made available to South African clients starting this October, was launched just under a year ago in the United States and enables Air BP’s Sterling Card holders to earn money back on fuel purchases. In addition to the benefits of the Sterling Card, which include access to the interactive ‘eNabler’ paperless electronic invoicing system, 24/7 support from the global Air BP out-of-hours team and access to a dedicated account manager, the new Sterling Reward Card will enable Air BP’s eligible South African Sterling Card holders to earn money back on qualifying fuel purchases.

 

Customers holding the card receive one USD cent back onto the card for every qualifying US gallon of fuel purchased from any Air BP Sterling Card acceptance location worldwide (except India). The Sterling Reward Visa® Card can then be used online and by phone, to purchase goods wherever Visa® cards are accepted in South Africa.

 

The card has already been rolled out in the USA, UK, Ireland, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Portugal, and Spain and is proving popular with customers enjoying its benefits. “We understand customers have a choice of fuel providers and wanted to reward those that are loyal to Air BP,” said Miguel Moreno, General Manager, Air BP.

 

Delegates can meet Air BP during AAD. Visit Safomar Marquee Booth 30S5, next to hangar 3.

Editor's notes - about Air BP

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services with over 1,100 employees. It currently supplies over seven and a half billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fuels more than 6,400 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company operates at more than 600 global locations in over 45 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.
  • Air BP’s services for the General Aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.

