Air BP to introduce Sterling Reward Card to South African clients

Leading aviation fuel supplier Air BP is using the occasion of this year’s African Aerospace and Defence (AAD) show held in Waterkloof, South Africa to introduce its loyalty product, the Sterling Reward Visa® Card, to customers in the region. The card, which is to be made available to South African clients starting this October, was launched just under a year ago in the United States and enables Air BP’s Sterling Card holders to earn money back on fuel purchases. In addition to the benefits of the Sterling Card, which include access to the interactive ‘eNabler’ paperless electronic invoicing system, 24/7 support from the global Air BP out-of-hours team and access to a dedicated account manager, the new Sterling Reward Card will enable Air BP’s eligible South African Sterling Card holders to earn money back on qualifying fuel purchases.

Customers holding the card receive one USD cent back onto the card for every qualifying US gallon of fuel purchased from any Air BP Sterling Card acceptance location worldwide (except India). The Sterling Reward Visa® Card can then be used online and by phone, to purchase goods wherever Visa® cards are accepted in South Africa.

The card has already been rolled out in the USA, UK, Ireland, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Portugal, and Spain and is proving popular with customers enjoying its benefits. “We understand customers have a choice of fuel providers and wanted to reward those that are loyal to Air BP,” said Miguel Moreno, General Manager, Air BP.

Delegates can meet Air BP during AAD. Visit Safomar Marquee Booth 30S5, next to hangar 3.

