  4. Air BP welcomes Red Bull Air Race Challenger Class pilot Kevin Coleman to Las Vegas for NBAA-BACE appearance

Release date:
11 October 2017

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, welcomed Red Bull Air Race Challenger Class pilot, Kevin Coleman to its Stand C10835 at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas, USA, yesterday. Kevin participated in a lively Q&A session and met with media and guests ahead of competing in the final of the Red Bull Air Race Challenger Cup at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on 14-15 October.


Kevin is the first American to ever compete in the Challenger Cup and one of the youngest pilots to compete in the series. He performed at air shows from the age of 18 and earnt a spot on the US Advanced Aerobatic Team that competes at the FAI World Aerobatics Championships.


The secret to his early success is in part due to coming from a family of airshow pilots and also having his first aerobatic lessons at aged 10, he told the audience.


As the official Fuel and Carbon Reduction partner for the Red Bull Air Race World Championship 2017, Air BP has been working with Red Bull Air Race to offset the carbon emissions associated with the aviation fuel used during the 2017 season. The company is keen to support customers and the aviation industry achieve its lower carbon goals.

 

We are delighted to welcome Kevin to our booth at NBAA-BACE and thank him for providing such a fascinating insight into such an exciting sport. Through our relationship with the Red Bull Air Race World Championship this year, we have enjoyed helping the sport achieve extraordinary things and in doing so have contributed towards driving down carbon emissions. We wish Kevin lots of luck as he prepares for the final of the Red Bull Air Race Challenger Cup at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekendIrene LoresAir BP global marketing director, General Aviation

 

To find out more about Kevin and his fellow Challenger Cup pilots visit www.redbullairrace.com.

Editor's notes - about Air BP

 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. We supply around 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year; fuelling over 6,000 flights a day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries - that's more than four planes a minute.
  • Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.

 

Editor's notes - about Red Bull Air Race
 

  • Created in 2003, the Red Bull Air Race World Championship celebrated its landmark 75th race at the 2017 season opener in Abu Dhabi. The Red Bull Air Race World Championship features the world’s best race pilots in a pure motorsport competition that combines speed, precision and skill. Using the fastest, most agile, lightweight racing planes, pilots hit speeds of 370kmh while enduring forces of up to 10G as they navigate a low-level slalom track marked by 25-meter-high, air-filled pylons. In 2014, the Challenger Cup was conceived to help the next generation of pilots develop the skills needed for potential advancement to the Master Class that vies for the World Championship.
