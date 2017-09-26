Site traffic information and cookies

  Air BP wins new fuel services contract at Muenster Osnabrück International Airport

Air BP wins new fuel services contract at Muenster Osnabrück International Airport

Release date:
26 September 2017

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, is expanding its footprint in Germany with the announcement that it has secured a new contract at Muenster Osnabrück Airport (FMO/EDDG). The contract, won after a lengthy tender process, commences 01 April 2018.  Muenster Osnabrück will receive supply of jet fuel and avgas 100LL. Air BP will also supply Muenster Osnabrück with unleaded avgas and is the first of Air BP’s 41 locations in Germany, to be supplied with UL91 fuel grade.

 

We chose Air BP for its renowned expertise in technical and operations support, its strong local sales representation and its willingness to invest in the airport.Prof. Dr Rainer SchwarzMuenster Osnabrück Airport managing director

 

A programme has been agreed for the transition ahead of the handover with the incumbent fuel supplier.

 

We are pleased to supply Muenster Osnabrück and look forward to supporting the growth of the airport and to deepened co-operation between our team and that of the airport. We are confident that we can support the commercial equation at Muenster Osnabrück which spans both Commercial and General Aviation as well as fixed base operator activity.Juergen KuperAir BP general manager, Central Europe and Benelux

One of Germany’s largest regional airports with a catchment of six million people, Muenster Osnabrück International Airport serves the area of the northern Ruhrgebiet, southern Lower Saxony, Emsland, Westphalia and parts of the Netherlands.

 

Muenster Osnabrück is expected to near the million mark of passenger footfall in 2017 and is home to some 35,000 aircraft movements. The airport is supported by mainstay operators Lufthansa, Germania and international carriers including Turkish Airlines and FlyNikki and expects to increase its passenger footfall to 1.2 million passengers per year. Business and general aviation activity is also growing. Muenster Osnabrück offers VIP lounge facilities and 24/7 opening hours.

Editor's notes - about Air BP

 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. We supply around 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year; fuelling over 6,000 flights a day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries - that's more than four planes a minute.
  • Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.

