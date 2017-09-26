Air BP wins new fuel services contract at Muenster Osnabrück International Airport

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, is expanding its footprint in Germany with the announcement that it has secured a new contract at Muenster Osnabrück Airport (FMO/EDDG). The contract, won after a lengthy tender process, commences 01 April 2018. Muenster Osnabrück will receive supply of jet fuel and avgas 100LL. Air BP will also supply Muenster Osnabrück with unleaded avgas and is the first of Air BP’s 41 locations in Germany, to be supplied with UL91 fuel grade.
A programme has been agreed for the transition ahead of the handover with the incumbent fuel supplier.
One of Germany’s largest regional airports with a catchment of six million people, Muenster Osnabrück International Airport serves the area of the northern Ruhrgebiet, southern Lower Saxony, Emsland, Westphalia and parts of the Netherlands.
Muenster Osnabrück is expected to near the million mark of passenger footfall in 2017 and is home to some 35,000 aircraft movements. The airport is supported by mainstay operators Lufthansa, Germania and international carriers including Turkish Airlines and FlyNikki and expects to increase its passenger footfall to 1.2 million passengers per year. Business and general aviation activity is also growing. Muenster Osnabrück offers VIP lounge facilities and 24/7 opening hours.
For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media: