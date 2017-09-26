Air BP wins new fuel services contract at Muenster Osnabrück International Airport

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, is expanding its footprint in Germany with the announcement that it has secured a new contract at Muenster Osnabrück Airport (FMO/EDDG). The contract, won after a lengthy tender process, commences 01 April 2018. Muenster Osnabrück will receive supply of jet fuel and avgas 100LL. Air BP will also supply Muenster Osnabrück with unleaded avgas and is the first of Air BP’s 41 locations in Germany, to be supplied with UL91 fuel grade.

We chose Air BP for its renowned expertise in technical and operations support, its strong local sales representation and its willingness to invest in the airport. Prof. Dr Rainer Schwarz Muenster Osnabrück Airport managing director

A programme has been agreed for the transition ahead of the handover with the incumbent fuel supplier.