Air bp’s sustainable aviation fuel takes off at France’s Clermont Ferrand Airport

Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has supplied sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Clermont Ferrand Auvergne Airport (CFE) in France, marking its first ongoing supply of the fuel in the country. The first fuelling took place on 19 April when Air bp customer, the airline company Michelin Air Services, uplifted the SAF. Michelin will be supplied according to agreed commitments for ongoing supply at the airport with all its volume supplied as the SAF blend. This demand from Michelin means that approximately 30% of the airport’s total volume will be supplied as this SAF blend.
This latest supply agreement reinforces the importance of collaboration between fuel supplier, airport and customer in driving demand for SAF and ultimately helps to meet the industry’s lower carbon goals. Air bp can supply SAF to other customers at this location and encourages interested parties to come forward and work together to establish an agreement for the supply of SAF.
The SAF supplied by Air bp is made from waste based sustainable feedstocks such as used cooking oil which is blended with traditional jet fuel. The SAF blend supplied is around 35% SAF and the SAF component provides a lifecycle carbon reduction of around 80% compared to the traditional jet fuel it replaces1.
We are excited to see our first ongoing SAFsupply in France. Air bp is a strong facilitator in the supply of SAF andrecently announced a number of agreements in the UK. This underlines bp’scommitment to working with stakeholders to explore its viable sale and purchase,which we believe is one of the aviation industry’s key routes to reducingcarbon emissions and supports bp’s net zero ambition
Air bp was involved in fuelling the first SAF flight by an airline in February 2008 and since then has been enabling ground-breaking test flights and investing in sustainable alternative fuels.
1Certified under the ISCC system and compared to the EU RED fossil fuel comparator.
As the aviation division of bp, Air bp is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It has been investing in the aviation industry for more than 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. In 2019 we supplied over 6.7 billion gallons of aviation fuel, fuelling over 7,000 flights per day at over 800 locations in more than55 countries – that’s more than five planes a minute.Its customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. Air bp has a wide range of services to support its fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fueling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refueling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.
