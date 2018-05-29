Air BP announces innovative Airfield Automation technology

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier has developed an innovative new Airfield Automation technology to enhance safety, reliability and compliance in airport fuelling operations. This new digital platform for operators and airports is an integrated, real-time, global solution that strengthens safety barriers and mitigates risks during the fuelling process. It is the first commercially deployed system in the world to provide an engineering barrier to actively help prevent misfuelling. As a result, Air BP is currently pursuing patent protection for this distinctive technology.

The cloud-based platform consolidates the data related to airport fuelling operations and works via an app on a handheld device in the fuelling vehicles. The appropriately named ‘safe2go’ app captures fuel volume readings and provides fuel grade checks to add an additional misfuelling barrier. It then electronically captures customer details which are confirmed with an electronic signature from the pilot or airline. By using this automated, end-to-end, paperless system, accuracy is enhanced and any potential miskeying errors minimised.

Aside from the enhanced safety barriers, aircraft operators will also benefit from faster, more comprehensive and more accurate fuelling and delivery data. The cloud-based technology will enable Air BP to offer increasingly integrated information to customers, such as delivery records and precise delivery timings.

Air BP will begin introducing the technology to its operated network this summer and it is anticipated the new Airfield Automation technology will be fully operational at around 350 locations by 2020.Air BP carried out a comprehensive two-year trial of the

Airfield Automation technology at nine airports in the UK, Cyprus and Portugal involving commercial, business and general aviation customers. At one airport alone more than 5000 aircraft fuellings were completed over the last six months with the new technology, delivering over 46 million litres of fuel into customer aircraft.

