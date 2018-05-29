Site traffic information and cookies

Air BP announces innovative Airfield Automation technology

29 May 2018
  • New digital platform to enhance safety, reliability and compliance in airport fuelling operations.
  • Operators will benefit from faster, more comprehensive and more accurate fuelling data.
  • The first commercially deployed system in the world to provide an engineering barrier to help prevent misfuelling, Air BP is currently pursuing patent protection for this distinctive technology .

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier has developed an innovative new Airfield Automation technology to enhance safety, reliability and compliance in airport fuelling operations. This new digital platform for operators and airports is an integrated, real-time, global solution that strengthens safety barriers and mitigates risks during the fuelling process. It is the first commercially deployed system in the world to provide an engineering barrier to actively help prevent misfuelling. As a result, Air BP is currently pursuing patent protection for this distinctive technology.

The cloud-based platform consolidates the data related to airport fuelling operations and works via an app on a handheld device in the fuelling vehicles. The appropriately named ‘safe2go’ app captures fuel volume readings and provides fuel grade checks to add an additional misfuelling barrier. It then electronically captures customer details which are confirmed with an electronic signature from the pilot or airline. By using this automated, end-to-end, paperless system, accuracy is enhanced and any potential miskeying errors minimised.

Aside from the enhanced safety barriers, aircraft operators will also benefit from faster, more comprehensive and more accurate fuelling and delivery data. The cloud-based technology will enable Air BP to offer increasingly integrated information to customers, such as delivery records and precise delivery timings.

Air BP will begin introducing the technology to its operated network this summer and it is anticipated the new Airfield Automation technology will be fully operational at around 350 locations by 2020.Air BP carried out a comprehensive two-year trial of the

Airfield Automation technology at nine airports in the UK, Cyprus and Portugal involving commercial, business and general aviation customers. At one airport alone more than 5000 aircraft fuellings were completed over the last six months with the new technology, delivering over 46 million litres of fuel into customer aircraft.

This new platform reinforces our ambition to be a leader in digital fuelling technology. Air travel continues to grow, putting more pressure on airports and operators to provide a seamless service to customers. With this new technology, we are playing our part in ensuring that the fuelling process is fast, efficient and safe. Future enhancements to our system will support wider digitalisation at airports.Matt ElliottChief commercial officer, Air BP
Misfuelling is one of the biggest risks we face in our industry, the new Air BP Airfield Automation technology provides an engineering barrier to stop it happening. As aircraft engine technology advances and new unleaded fuel grades are introduced, we anticipate that it will become even more relevant in future.Kerry RutherfordTechnical director, Air BP

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. We supply around 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year; fuelling over 6,000 flights a day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries - that's more than four planes a minute.
  • Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.

