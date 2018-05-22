Site traffic information and cookies

Air BP expands its network with six new locations in Africa

22 May 2018
  • Air BP now present at six airports in Ivory Coast, Morocco, Cape Verde and Mauritius through commercial agreement with Vivo Energy.
  • Operational audits of new locations carried out by Air BP technical services team help ensure safe and efficient aviation operations.


Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier has collaborated with Vivo Energy to grow its network in Africa adding six new locations: Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (MRU), Abidjan-Felix-Houphouet-Boigny International Airport (ABJ), Nelson Mandela International (RAI), Sal International Airport (SID), Agadir – Al Massira Airport (AGA) and Marrakesh – Menera Airport (RAK).

 

Effective immediately, Air BP general and commercial aviation customers can refuel at the new locations in Ivory Coast, Morocco, Cape Verde and Mauritius. Customers will be able to use their Air BP Sterling Card to pay for fuel at all six of the airports, in addition to ordering and paying for fuel via the RocketRoute MarketPlace platform.

 

With Africa set to be one of the fastest-growing aviation regions over the next 20 years, there is enormous potential for both business and commercial aviation. We are delighted to be collaborating with Vivo Energy and will continue to invest in Africa, as the industry develops, to grow our operations and better serve our customers.Anthony LeonGeneral manager, Air BP Southern Africa

 

This collaboration builds on a technical services agreement that Air BP signed with Vivo Energy in 2015 to provide training services across Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Morocco, Kenya, Uganda and Mauritius. Air BP’s technical services team have already completed stringent operational audits at each of the new locations to ensure they are operating to the same consistently high standards of safety and service as the rest of Air BP’s global network.


Air BP now provides fuel at 40 locations across Africa. At all six of the new locations, Air BP will offer Jet A-1 and at the Moroccan locations (AGA and RAK) Avgas will also be supplied. More than 70 commercial aviation operators currently serve the new locations including a mix of both regional and international carriers.


Air BP is sponsoring CAASA’s Commercial Aviation Symposium taking place at Lanseria International Airport, South Africa on May 22, 2018.

Editor's notes - about Air BP
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. We supply around 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year; fuelling over 6,000 flights a day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries - that's more than four planes a minute.
  • Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.

