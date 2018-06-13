Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Press releases
  4. Air BP invests in growth of Australian network

Air BP invests in growth of Australian network

Release date:
13 June 2018
  • Bundaberg and Busselton airports join the Air BP network taking the number of airports the company provides refuelling services at in Australia to 76.
  • Air BP starts supply of Jet A-1 to Cloncurry airport, complementing the existing supply of Avgas.
  • New locations reinforce Air BP’s ongoing commitment to deliver the most comprehensive fuelling network in Australia.

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier has strengthened its Australian network. Following the addition of Bundaberg airport (BDB/YBUD) in Queensland and Busselton airport (BQB/YBLN) in Western Australia in March, the company has now started supplying Jet A-1 fuel at Cloncurry airport (CNJ/YCCY) in Queensland.


The three locations will serve both commercial and general aviation customers and brings the number of Australian airports where Air BP offers refuelling services to 76. Air BP’s commitment to delivering the most comprehensive fuelling network in the country is underpinned by their extensive operational experience in Australia and understanding of the need for safe, fit-for-purpose fuelling services at regional airports.

 

We will keep investing in our network in Australia to provide fuel and services at thriving airport locations like Busselton, Bundaberg and Conclurry. Whether we are supplying fuel, designing and operating facilities or providing technical advice, it’s about doing more with our existing customers, as well as finding new ones to work with.Alan WilsonManaging director, Air BP Asia Pacific

 

On 1 June Air BP added Jet A-1 to their supply of Avgas at Cloncurry airport following demand from customers such as Virgin Australia and Qantaslink, who operate regular scheduled services from the airport.


Air BP’s operations at Bundaberg airport started on 26 March. Located 400km from the state capital of Brisbane at the southern tip of the Great Barrier Reef, it serves a growing customer base including Qantas and Virgin Australia. It is one of the operational bases of the renowned Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS), who recently announced that Air BP had become a National Partner. Expansion plans are currently underway at Bundaberg for an aeromedical precint.


Air BP has invested in two new 110,000 litre jet fuel tanks and a self-serve facility at Busselton airport. Following three months of planning, the new tanks were completed in February and tested ahead of the first fuelling on 13 March. Air BP’s investment will support the airport’s expansion which includes a new terminal and extended runway. Located 220km south of Perth, Busselton serves the popular Margaret River wine region.

Editor's notes - about Air BP
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. We supply around 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year; fuelling over 6,000 flights a day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries - that's more than four planes a minute.
  • Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.

Further enquiries

 

For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:

Visit Emerald Media website

Email: airbp.advertising@emeraldmedia.co.uk  