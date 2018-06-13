Air BP invests in growth of Australian network

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier has strengthened its Australian network. Following the addition of Bundaberg airport (BDB/YBUD) in Queensland and Busselton airport (BQB/YBLN) in Western Australia in March, the company has now started supplying Jet A-1 fuel at Cloncurry airport (CNJ/YCCY) in Queensland.
The three locations will serve both commercial and general aviation customers and brings the number of Australian airports where Air BP offers refuelling services to 76. Air BP’s commitment to delivering the most comprehensive fuelling network in the country is underpinned by their extensive operational experience in Australia and understanding of the need for safe, fit-for-purpose fuelling services at regional airports.
On 1 June Air BP added Jet A-1 to their supply of Avgas at Cloncurry airport following demand from customers such as Virgin Australia and Qantaslink, who operate regular scheduled services from the airport.
Air BP’s operations at Bundaberg airport started on 26 March. Located 400km from the state capital of Brisbane at the southern tip of the Great Barrier Reef, it serves a growing customer base including Qantas and Virgin Australia. It is one of the operational bases of the renowned Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS), who recently announced that Air BP had become a National Partner. Expansion plans are currently underway at Bundaberg for an aeromedical precint.
Air BP has invested in two new 110,000 litre jet fuel tanks and a self-serve facility at Busselton airport. Following three months of planning, the new tanks were completed in February and tested ahead of the first fuelling on 13 March. Air BP’s investment will support the airport’s expansion which includes a new terminal and extended runway. Located 220km south of Perth, Busselton serves the popular Margaret River wine region.
