Air BP presents its carbon offsetting program for business aviation at LABACE 2018

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, will highlight its pioneering carbon offset program for business aviation in Brazil at LABACE, the largest business aviation conference and exhibition in Latin America. Through this program Air BP offsets carbon emissions, via BP Target Neutral, related to the use of aviation fuel supplied to its customers.



This initiative supports the aviation industry’s ambitious targets set by ICAO of achieving carbon neutral growth by 2020 and a 50 percent cut in total emissions by 2050, relative to 2015.

We are very proud to present such an important initiative during LABACE. We are offering our business aviation customers the opportunity to proactively work towards achieving the industry’s ambitious carbon reduction targets by offsetting the emissions from the aviation fuel used in their flights, as part of their wider carbon management programs. Ricardo Paganin General Manager, Air BP South America

The program is in line with BP’s commitment to achieving a lower carbon future; addressing the dual challenge of meeting the increasing energy needs the world demands while at the same time working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition to finding ways to reduce our own carbon emissions, we work closely with our customers to develop innovative offers that support them in the transition to a lower carbon future.Ricardo Paganini, General Manager, Air BP South America Ricardo Paganini, General Manager, Air BP South America

Air BP’s carbon offsetting offer in Brazil complements its own carbon neutral into-plane fueling operations at 250 directly operated locations around the world, including a number of locations in Brazil such as Sao Paulo Guarulhos and Rio de Janeiro Galeao international airports.



In June, Air BP announced its first participant in the program in Brazil. The executive aircraft management company Avantto saw in the initiative the opportunity to take another step in their own sustainability journey and offer their customers an additional benefit – have the carbon emissions from the aviation fuel used in their flights offset.



This builds on initiatives by Air BP in other regions, such as the announcement in April of their collaboration with leading on-demand jet charter marketplace Victor in a carbon-offset programme for private flying in Europe, as well as the ability for operators and pilots who use the RocketRoute MarketPlace app to offset the carbon associated with their fuel purchases.



Projects within the BP Target Neutral portfolio have been assessed on the basis of their contribution to reducing carbon emissions and their potential to support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, for example, through their potential to help improve livelihoods for the communities they are based in through various educative, economic and social benefits.