Air BP renews contract at UK’s Blackbushe Airport

Air BP has renewed its contract at Blackbushe Airport in Surrey to supply Jet A-1 and Avgas.

The contract renewal reinforces Air BP’s commitment to general aviation in the UK.

Air BP customers will benefit from continued safe and efficient aviation fuel operations and the ability to use their Sterling Cards to pay for fuel.





Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has renewed its fuel supply contract at Blackbushe Airport (BBS/EGLK) in the UK, effective immediately. Air BP will continue to supply Jet A-1 and Avgas 100LL. Customers will be able to use their Air BP Sterling Card to purchase fuel, in addition to ordering and paying for fuel via the RocketRoute MarketPlace platform. Air BP has been supplying Blackbushe since 2012 and during this period has invested in the installation of a new fuel storage facility and two new fuel bowsers.

We are very pleased to continue to supply Blackbushe Airport demonstrating our continued commitment to our general aviation customers in the UK. We look forward to deepened co-operation between our team and that of the airport and to welcoming our customers this summer. Russell Halley Air BP general aviation regional sales manager, UK

Maintaining a robust and safe fuelling operation is critical for any aerodrome, and I am pleased that this will continue at Blackbushe in collaboration with Air BP. Their service and equipment quality has been second-to-none. We were supported in our previous contract, benefitting from the much-needed investment in the fuelling facilities. We can continue to deliver an excellent quality product. We are excited to continue to welcome Air BP Sterling Card holders. Chris Gazzard Blackbushe Airport manager

Conveniently, Air BP can provide Avgas from the airport’s fuel storage facility, or both Avgas and Jet A-1 on stand from Mercedes mobile bowsers.



Introduced by Blackbushe in late 2017, Rotors Running Refuelling for helicopters is available by prior arrangement, enabling faster and more efficient refuelling.



Customers can refuel at Blackbushe Airport from 08:00 local time, 7 days per week, or at other times by prior arrangement. It offers convenient access to the capital being located just 40 miles from Central London on the borders of Hampshire, Surrey, and Berkshire. Blackbushe handles over 30,000 movements each year comprising a mix of training aircraft, general aviation and business aviation traffic.

