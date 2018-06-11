Air BP renews contract at UK’s Blackbushe Airport

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has renewed its fuel supply contract at Blackbushe Airport (BBS/EGLK) in the UK, effective immediately. Air BP will continue to supply Jet A-1 and Avgas 100LL. Customers will be able to use their Air BP Sterling Card to purchase fuel, in addition to ordering and paying for fuel via the RocketRoute MarketPlace platform. Air BP has been supplying Blackbushe since 2012 and during this period has invested in the installation of a new fuel storage facility and two new fuel bowsers.
Conveniently, Air BP can provide Avgas from the airport’s fuel storage facility, or both Avgas and Jet A-1 on stand from Mercedes mobile bowsers.
Introduced by Blackbushe in late 2017, Rotors Running Refuelling for helicopters is available by prior arrangement, enabling faster and more efficient refuelling.
Customers can refuel at Blackbushe Airport from 08:00 local time, 7 days per week, or at other times by prior arrangement. It offers convenient access to the capital being located just 40 miles from Central London on the borders of Hampshire, Surrey, and Berkshire. Blackbushe handles over 30,000 movements each year comprising a mix of training aircraft, general aviation and business aviation traffic.
