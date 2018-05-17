Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Press releases
  4. Air BP to offset carbon emissions of fuel supplied to Teruel Airport in May

Air BP to offset carbon emissions of fuel supplied to Teruel Airport in May

Release date:
17 May 2018
  • Teruel Airport, in collaboration with Air BP, announces carbon offsetting initiative to commemorate airport’s fifth anniversary.
  • All carbon emissions related to aviation fuel supplied during the month of May to be offset via BP Target Neutral.
     

To mark the fifth anniversary of Teruel Airport, Air BP and PLATA (Plataforma Aeroportuaria de Teruel) have launched an initiative where carbon emissions related to the aviation fuel supplied at the airport will be offset through carbon reduction projects around the world.


Carbon emissions from the JET-A1 and AVGAS 100LL supplied at the airport by Air BP during May 2018 will be offset through BP Target Neutral, a programme designed to help customers reduce, replace and neutralize carbon emissions. BP Target Neutral will balance the emissions from aviation fuel at Teruel by purchasing carbon credits from projects around the world that have reduced emissions. This process nets the emissions from aviation fuel at Teruel to zero for the month of May.

This initiative demonstrates Air BP’s continued commitment to Teruel Airport, providing it with leading-edge, innovative aviation fuel solutions and helping with the transition towards a lower carbon future.Valerio FerroGeneral Manager Air BP West Med

 

The aim of Plataforma Aeroportuaria de Teruel has always been to provide aviation services while respecting the environment it is operating in. It has achieved this through closely monitoring what best practice is in this area and then implementing it.

Minimizing our environmental impact has always been a priority and guided us in the development of multiple initiatives. Because of that, we are leading the Spanish airport industry where carbon offsetting programmes are concerned.Alejandro IbrahimGeneral Manager of Teruel Airport

 

To balance emissions from Teruel BP Target Neutral’s global portfolio includes a variety of offset projects. All the projects are independently verified and monitored in line with the ICROA (International Carbon Reduction & Offset Alliance) Code of Best Practice. The projects are chosen based on their contribution to UN Sustainable Development Goals, which includes their contribution to reducing carbon emissions and improving livelihoods for the communities they are based in through various educative, economic and social benefits.

Editor's notes - about Air BP
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years and currently supply around six and a half billion gallons of aviation fuel a year. We fuel over 6,000 flights a day, at around 900 locations in more than 50 countries – that’s more than four every minute. Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators.
  • Air BP’s services include the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training; supporting customers to meet their lower carbon goals through environmental solutions; the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk
  • For details of all the locations served by Air BP go to www.airbp.com/wheretofind

 

Editor's notes - about PLATA
 

  • Teruel Airport is an international industrial-aeronautical hub situated near the heart of the European aerospace industry. It is known as Plataforma Aeroportuaria de Teruel, or PLATA. PLATA is owned by a consortium formed by the Government of Aragon and Teruel City Council (it does not belong to AENA). It is designed to be an open platform in a strategic location where aeronautical companies from around the world can base their operations in highly competitive operational conditions.
  • For more information please visit www.aeropuertodeteruel.com

 

Editor's notes - about BP Target Neutral

 

  • BP Target Neutral is managed by BP and not run for profit– BP covers BP Target Neutral’s operating costs. BP Target Neutral’s work is overseen by an independent Advisory & Assurance Panel of prominent environmental and industry experts. The Panel reviews the programme’s performance against its stated aims in line with accepted standards for environmental and social rigour and makes recommendations on how the programme can be improved and strengthenedMembers of the BP Target Neutral Advisory & Assurance Panel include Mark Kenber, former CEO of the Climate Group, Mike Barry, Director of Plan A, M&S, Rita Clifton, CBE, Peter Wheeler of The Nature Conservancy and Sir Tim Smit, Co-Founder Eden Project.
  • For more information please visit www.bptargetneutral.com

