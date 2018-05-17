Air BP to offset carbon emissions of fuel supplied to Teruel Airport in May

Teruel Airport, in collaboration with Air BP, announces carbon offsetting initiative to commemorate airport’s fifth anniversary.

All carbon emissions related to aviation fuel supplied during the month of May to be offset via BP Target Neutral.



To mark the fifth anniversary of Teruel Airport, Air BP and PLATA (Plataforma Aeroportuaria de Teruel) have launched an initiative where carbon emissions related to the aviation fuel supplied at the airport will be offset through carbon reduction projects around the world.



Carbon emissions from the JET-A1 and AVGAS 100LL supplied at the airport by Air BP during May 2018 will be offset through BP Target Neutral, a programme designed to help customers reduce, replace and neutralize carbon emissions. BP Target Neutral will balance the emissions from aviation fuel at Teruel by purchasing carbon credits from projects around the world that have reduced emissions. This process nets the emissions from aviation fuel at Teruel to zero for the month of May.





This initiative demonstrates Air BP’s continued commitment to Teruel Airport, providing it with leading-edge, innovative aviation fuel solutions and helping with the transition towards a lower carbon future. Valerio Ferro General Manager Air BP West Med

The aim of Plataforma Aeroportuaria de Teruel has always been to provide aviation services while respecting the environment it is operating in. It has achieved this through closely monitoring what best practice is in this area and then implementing it.





Minimizing our environmental impact has always been a priority and guided us in the development of multiple initiatives. Because of that, we are leading the Spanish airport industry where carbon offsetting programmes are concerned. Alejandro Ibrahim General Manager of Teruel Airport

To balance emissions from Teruel BP Target Neutral’s global portfolio includes a variety of offset projects. All the projects are independently verified and monitored in line with the ICROA (International Carbon Reduction & Offset Alliance) Code of Best Practice. The projects are chosen based on their contribution to UN Sustainable Development Goals, which includes their contribution to reducing carbon emissions and improving livelihoods for the communities they are based in through various educative, economic and social benefits.

