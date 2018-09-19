Airbus delivers first aircraft from Mobile powered by sustainable jet fuel blend

Airbus’ A320 Family production facility in the U.S. will this week deliver its first aircraft partially powered by sustainable jet fuel. The latest A321 for JetBlue is due to depart Mobile on 20 September with 15 percent sustainable jet fuel in its tanks.
In total, five A321 aircraft are due to be delivered to JetBlue from Mobile using sustainable fuel by the end of 2018. All of the fuel will be supplied and certified by Air BP. It will be loaded into the aircraft by Signature Flight Services, Airbus’ fuelling services provider in Mobile.
Since May 2016, Airbus has offered customers the option of taking delivery of new aircraft from Toulouse, France, using a blend of sustainable jet fuel. Following the deliveries to JetBlue, Airbus will determine the next steps toward offering this option to more customers taking aircraft deliveries from Mobile. Longer term, Airbus envisions supporting industrial production of sustainable fuels for aviation in the southeastern U.S.
Air BP Chief Commercial Officer, Matt Elliott, added:
“Signature Flight Support is proud to play a role supporting Airbus and JetBlue in their efforts to utilize sustainable fuels. BBA Aviation and Signature Flight Support are committed to reducing our impact on the environment and to the industry innovations that help to drive that effort,” stated Mark Johnstone, Chief Executive for BBA Aviation and CEO of Signature Flight Support, which also collaborates with Air BP to offer its business jet customers carbon neutral fuel by offsetting the emissions through the BP Target Neutral programme.
In another commitment to sustainability throughout the aircraft’s lifecycle, Airbus also announced its U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile officially received its ISO14001 certification. ISO 14001 is a voluntary internationally recognised standard setting out the criteria for an environment management system. The certificate covers activities, products and services of 20 sites across 7 countries, i.e. over 56,000 employees. Airbus was the first aircraft manufacturer to be certified ISO 14001 for all its sites, products and services.
For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media: