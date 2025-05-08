bp leads industry taskforce to achieve update to Defence Standard for renewable aviation fuel

bp has successfully led a taskforce to achieve approval from the UK Ministry of Defence for co-processing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) with up to 30% renewable hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty acids HEFA feedstock concentration, a significant increase from the current limit of 5%. This standard is now approved for the production of JetA1, globally.

The Defence Standard milestone was achieved through collaboration with industry stakeholders, including OEMs, IATA, fuel producers and airline companies, to help lower lifecycle carbon emissions in the aviation sector. Co-processing is a method where vegetable oils, waste oils and fats, or similar sustainable feedstocks are processed along with conventional feedstocks in existing refineries. It is a SAF production method that can be activated quickly and use existing fuel distribution infrastructure, important especially during the early scale-up of SAF.



This achievement allows bp and other fuel producers to accelerate SAF production at higher concentrations using existing refinery process units. Refinery co-processing is a crucial step towards reducing aviation industry emissions. bp already produces SAF via co-processing at our refineries, and plans to increase its renewable feedstock content from 2025 onwards.



bp continues to support ambitious and long-term policy mechanisms and collaborates with industry and government to explore options for scaling up SAF production more broadly.