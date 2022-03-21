bp to supply DHL Express with Sustainable Aviation Fuel until 2026

bp is to supply DHL Express with sustainable aviation fuel until 2026 as part of a new strategic collaboration with the global logistics company. The bp agreement is one of two deals comprising the largest sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) deals in aviation to date, with a combined volume of more than 800 million liters of SAF. The other supplier, entering in to separate agreement with DHL and making up the total volume, is Neste.



In its Sustainability Roadmap, Deutsche Post DHL Group has committed to using 30 percent of SAF blending for all air transport by 2030. bp will provide SAF produced from waste oils. Such SAF from wastes and residues can provide greenhouse gas emission reductions of up to 80 percent over its lifecycle compared with the conventional jet fuel it replaces, thereby reducing DHL’s carbon footprint. DHL Express transports more than 480 million urgent documents and packages annually across its global network of 220 countries and territories.





Martin Thomsen, SVP, Air bp, says: “We are proud to complete this important deal which further deepens our strategic relationship with Deutsche Post DHL. As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we are leveraging our value chain encompassing feedstocks, global production, logistics and airport infrastructure. Not many companies also have the trading and commercial expertise in SAF, needed to design and deliver solutions for complex customer needs.

Our ambition is to work even more closely with airports and airlines on decarbonization options, and we are promoting SAF at pace to support global aviation to realize its lower carbon ambitions.

“As the world’s leading logistics provider, it is our commitment to provide green and more sustainable solutions for our customers. The landmark SAF deals with bp and Neste mark a significant step within the aviation industry and validate the framework of our Sustainable Roadmap”, says Frank Appel, CEO Deutsche Post DHL Group.

Using SAF is currently one of the aviation industry’s key routes to reducing CO2 emissions over the aviation fuel lifecycle with currently available aircraft types.

Air bp understands from DHL that these deals, together with the previously announced SAF introduction in the DHL network in San Francisco (SFO), East Midlands (EMA) and Amsterdam (AMS), will exceed 50 percent of DHL Express’ target to reach 10 percent SAF blending for all air transport by 2026.



