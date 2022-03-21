bp to supply DHL Express with Sustainable Aviation Fuel until 2026

bp is to supply DHL Express with sustainable aviation fuel until 2026 as part of a new strategic collaboration with the global logistics company. The bp agreement is one of two deals comprising the largest sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) deals in aviation to date, with a combined volume of more than 800 million liters of SAF. The other supplier, entering in to separate agreement with DHL and making up the total volume, is Neste.
In its Sustainability Roadmap, Deutsche Post DHL Group has committed to using 30 percent of SAF blending for all air transport by 2030. bp will provide SAF produced from waste oils. Such SAF from wastes and residues can provide greenhouse gas emission reductions of up to 80 percent over its lifecycle compared with the conventional jet fuel it replaces, thereby reducing DHL’s carbon footprint. DHL Express transports more than 480 million urgent documents and packages annually across its global network of 220 countries and territories.
Martin Thomsen, SVP, Air bp, says: “We are proud to complete this important deal which further deepens our strategic relationship with Deutsche Post DHL. As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we are leveraging our value chain encompassing feedstocks, global production, logistics and airport infrastructure. Not many companies also have the trading and commercial expertise in SAF, needed to design and deliver solutions for complex customer needs.
“As the world’s leading logistics provider, it is our commitment to provide green and more sustainable solutions for our customers. The landmark SAF deals with bp and Neste mark a significant step within the aviation industry and validate the framework of our Sustainable Roadmap”, says Frank Appel, CEO Deutsche Post DHL Group.
Air bp understands from DHL that these deals, together with the previously announced SAF introduction in the DHL network in San Francisco (SFO), East Midlands (EMA) and Amsterdam (AMS), will exceed 50 percent of DHL Express’ target to reach 10 percent SAF blending for all air transport by 2026.
Emerald Media
Air BP - Emerald Media:
Telephone: +44 1420 560094
bp’s purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition to be a net zero company by 2050, or sooner and help the world get to net zero, and a strategy for delivering on that ambition.
As the world seeks lower carbon fuels, bp sees clear opportunities to leverage its portfolio of assets and customer base – hence bioenergy is one of bp’s transition growth engines. bp anticipates investing in five major biofuels projects, including the conversion of up to two refineries. We aim to be a leading marketer of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with 20% share of global SAF sales by 2030. In aviation, we are one of the leading marketers of SAF and to date have supplied at 20 airports in seven countries.
As the aviation division of bp, Air bp is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It has been investing in the aviation industry for more than 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. In 2019, we supplied over 6.7 billion gallons of aviation fuel, fueling over 7,000 flights per day at over 700 locations in more than 55 countries.
DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.
DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81 billion euros in 2021. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.