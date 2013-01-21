Site traffic information and cookies

Expansion of our German network

Release date:
21 January 2013
We are pleased to welcome the latest additions to our German network. Strausberg and Friedrichshafen will offer Air BP services from the beginning of January where Sterling Card will be accepted

 

Full information including opening hours, fuels available and contact details can be found using the Where to Find Air BP tool


The Strausberg airport (QPK/EDAY) is one of the largest airfields in the eastern part of Germany with nearly 40.000 flight movements annually and situated only 20 kilometres from the city of Berlin. Three construction areas with an overall size of 75.000 square meters are available for aviation-related companies.


Interested in locating your business here? Contact us for support in making this a reality. The Bodensee-Airport (FDH/EDNY) Friedrichshafen is situated at the border between Germany, Austria and Switzerland and it is considered the southernmost regional airport in Germany. Friedrichshafen caters for 600.000 passengers annually providing a major contribution to the economic strength of the region. The airport hosts a number of trade fairs annually. One of the most prominent is the aviation conference AERO, showing the latest in European aircraft designs.

