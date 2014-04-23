First Air BP re-fuelling takes place at Cannes Mandelieu Airport

Following the announcement made at this year’s Schedulers and Dispatchers in February that Air BP was to become the sole fuel provider at Cannes Mandelieu Airport, the first fuelling took place on April 8th. The first aircraft to be re-fuelled under the new arrangement was a helicopter from Cote d’Azur- based Azur Helicoptere. Air BP has also launched a promotional offer which will see all Sterling Card clients given 10 cents/7.25 Euros per gallon cash back on all fuel purchases made at the airport between now and the end of April.

Cannes Mandelieu selected Air BP as its fuel supplier citing its ability to support global marketing activity, in addition to its superior level of competence in providing and maintaining the highest level of technical expertise. Cannes Mandelieu Airport is branding its fuel supply as an Air BP location and will operate to the fuel supplier’s high quality standards by maximising the support from Air BP’s General Aviation technical team. Air BP is providing Jet and Avgas fuel as well as supplying and supporting the self-service Avgas terminal.

Miguel Moreno, GA General Manager of Air BP, said, “We are looking forward to the long term opportunities for us to grow our business in conjunction with the airport. Air BP has 12,500 Sterling Card customers buying fuel and we are happy to support Cannes Mandelieu’s introduction to this customer base.”

Dominique Thillaud, CEO of ACA, stated, "Air BP’s offering perfectly matched our requirements. It offers high quality levels of service and the creative capacity to work with the airport to promote its benefits to a wider customer audience. I firmly believe we will successfully develop business together. We aim to provide our customers with the best quality services and standards across all our platforms and Air BP provided a compelling offering that adds real value to our customer service levels at Cannes Mandelieu.”

Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur manages the Nice Côte d’Azur, Cannes Mandelieu and (since late July 2013) Saint-Tropez airports. It is Europe’s Number two business aviation hub.

Nice Côte d'Azur airport is France’s second largest airport after Paris, with 11.5 million passengers in 2013, 100 direct destinations and 53 scheduled airlines serving 33 countries. It is also the only French airport, other than Paris to offer daily flights to New York and Dubai, and the country’s Number three airport for low-cost flights, with 4.2 million passengers and 14 airlines.

