Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Press releases
  4. LOTOS-Air BP Polska adds fifth airport to Polish network

LOTOS-Air BP Polska adds fifth airport to Polish network

Release date:
26 January 2016

LOTOS-Air BP Polska has strengthened its footprint in Poland with the addition of Olsztyn Mazury Regional Airport (SZY/EPSY), Syzmany, to its Polish fuelling network. The new location, which will be operational by the end of January 2016, represents a further expansion for LOTOS-Air BP Polska in Poland. The joint venture already supplies four other locations at Warsaw (WAW/EPWA), Gdansk (GDN/EPGD), Katowice (KTW/EPKT) and Lublin (LUZ/EPLB).

 

LOTOS-Air BP Polska was selected to provide fuel operations because of its ability to supply high quality fuels and safe, reliable fuelling services. The new agreement will ultimately see LOTOS-Air BP Polska both supply Jet-A1 and Avgas 100LL fuel to Olsztyn Mazury Regional Airport and operate fuelling operations for its customers.

 

In addition to offering refuelling for commercial and general aviation customers, the new location will accept Sterling Card customers, making it the fifth airport in Poland to become part of the global Sterling Card network.

 

The airport is now supplied with a full range of fuel products. With thrice weekly SprintAir flights to Krakow, Berlin-Tegel starting this month, and further routes in development, the airport can confidently operate knowing it has a robust fuel supply for its current and future needs.Maciej KowalskiPresident of the LOTOS-Air BP Polska management board

 

Located 55 kilometers south of Olsztyn, Olsztyn Mazury Regional Airport is the only airport in north east Poland and serves mainly regional flights to and from the Polish regions of Warmia and Masuria. With a runway of more than 2.5 kilometers it is capable of accommodating charter, schedule and general aviation flights. The 7,000 square metre terminal offers separate check in for Schengen and non-Schengen countries and has capacity for more than 500,000 passengers a year.

Editor's notes - about Air BP
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It currently supplies over seven billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fueled more than 6,000 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company operates at more than 700 global locations in over 50 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.
  • Customers range from domestic and international airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, as well as international airports and airfield operators.
  • Air BP’s services for the General Aviation and Business Aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.
  • For a full list of locations served by Air BP go to www.airbp.com/wheretofind

Further enquiries

 

For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:

Visit Emerald Media website

Email: airbp.advertising@emeraldmedia.co.uk  