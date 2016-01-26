LOTOS-Air BP Polska adds fifth airport to Polish network

LOTOS-Air BP Polska has strengthened its footprint in Poland with the addition of Olsztyn Mazury Regional Airport (SZY/EPSY), Syzmany, to its Polish fuelling network. The new location, which will be operational by the end of January 2016, represents a further expansion for LOTOS-Air BP Polska in Poland. The joint venture already supplies four other locations at Warsaw (WAW/EPWA), Gdansk (GDN/EPGD), Katowice (KTW/EPKT) and Lublin (LUZ/EPLB).

LOTOS-Air BP Polska was selected to provide fuel operations because of its ability to supply high quality fuels and safe, reliable fuelling services. The new agreement will ultimately see LOTOS-Air BP Polska both supply Jet-A1 and Avgas 100LL fuel to Olsztyn Mazury Regional Airport and operate fuelling operations for its customers.

In addition to offering refuelling for commercial and general aviation customers, the new location will accept Sterling Card customers, making it the fifth airport in Poland to become part of the global Sterling Card network.

The airport is now supplied with a full range of fuel products. With thrice weekly SprintAir flights to Krakow, Berlin-Tegel starting this month, and further routes in development, the airport can confidently operate knowing it has a robust fuel supply for its current and future needs. Maciej Kowalski President of the LOTOS-Air BP Polska management board

Located 55 kilometers south of Olsztyn, Olsztyn Mazury Regional Airport is the only airport in north east Poland and serves mainly regional flights to and from the Polish regions of Warmia and Masuria. With a runway of more than 2.5 kilometers it is capable of accommodating charter, schedule and general aviation flights. The 7,000 square metre terminal offers separate check in for Schengen and non-Schengen countries and has capacity for more than 500,000 passengers a year.