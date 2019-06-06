Neste and Air BP deliver sustainable aviation fuel to Swedavia operated airports

Neste and Air BP, continue to build on their successful collaboration in Sweden.

We are delivering sustainable aviation fuel to Stockholm Arlanda, Åre-Östersund, Malmö, Göteborg Landvetter and Umeå Airports to support Swedish airport operator Swedavia deliver upon its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.



Neste, one of the world’s leading producers of renewable fuels from wastes and residues, and Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier continue to build on their successful collaboration in Sweden. The two companies are delivering sustainable aviation fuel to Stockholm Arlanda, Åre-Östersund, Malmö, Göteborg Landvetter and Umeå Airports to support Swedish airport operator Swedavia deliver upon its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets. Swedavia will utilise the fuel primarily to offset the carbon emissions impact of staff travel across its locations.

I want to congratulate Swedavia for its courageous decision to use sustainable aviation fuel as a means of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions from corporate staff air travel. I firmly believe Swedavia’s example will be followed by many companies over the next few years, as corporations pay close attention to their corporate air travel footprint, seeking to operate their businesses in a more environmentally responsible and sustainable way. Peter Vanacker Neste’s president and CEO



Jon Platt, CEO Air BP, adds:

Air BP is pleased to support Swedavia in its new initiative using sustainable aviation fuel. We are committed to supporting all our customers as they work towards reducing their emissions and realising their low carbon ambitions.

Reconciling people’s need to meet with the absolute necessity to transform the transport sector and make it fossil-free is one of the most important challenges of our time. Being able to fly in a way that is environmentally sustainable is an essential requirement in order for air travel to also be a transport mode of the future that links Sweden together and links it with the rest of the world. Susainable aviation fuel is one of the tools that will get us there. Jonas Abrahamsson President and CEO of Swedavia

Sustainable aviation fuel has been produced by Neste, and supplied by Air BP at five of Swedavia’s airports in Sweden, to help reduce emissions from Swedavia’s corporate staff air travel. Neste’s sustainable aviation fuel is produced from renewable waste and residues, among others from used cooking oil. The. The fuel supplied will produce up to 80 percent less greenhouse gas emissions over its life-cycle compared with conventional jet fuel.

Currently, sustainable aviation fuel offers the only viable drop-in alternative to fossil liquid fuels for powering commercial aircraft. Neste is increasing renewable jet fuel production volumes significantly over the course of the next few years to meet the demand. Neste has announced that it is ramping up capacity to produce up to 100,000 tons per year total in the US and Europe. With the planned Singapore refinery expansion Neste will have the capacity to produce over one million tonnes of low-emission renewable jet fuel by 2022.

Air BP has supplied sustainable aviation fuel in the Nordics since 2014 at around 10 airports, including at Oslo airport where they were the first to supply sustainable aviation fuel through the existing airport fuelling infrastructure, in collaboration with Neste and other key industry stakeholders.