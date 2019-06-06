Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Press releases
  4. Neste and Air BP deliver sustainable aviation fuel to Swedavia operated airports

Neste and Air BP deliver sustainable aviation fuel to Swedavia operated airports

Release date:
6 June 2019
  • Neste and Air BP, continue to build on their successful collaboration in Sweden. 
  • We are delivering sustainable aviation fuel to Stockholm Arlanda, Åre-Östersund, Malmö, Göteborg Landvetter and Umeå Airports to support Swedish airport operator Swedavia deliver upon its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.
     

Neste, one of the world’s leading producers of renewable fuels from wastes and residues, and Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier continue to build on their successful collaboration in Sweden. The two companies are delivering sustainable aviation fuel to Stockholm Arlanda, Åre-Östersund, Malmö, Göteborg Landvetter and Umeå Airports to support Swedish airport operator Swedavia deliver upon its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets. Swedavia will utilise the fuel primarily to offset the carbon emissions impact of staff travel across its locations.

 

I want to congratulate Swedavia for its courageous decision to use sustainable aviation fuel as a means of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions from corporate staff air travel. I firmly believe Swedavia’s example will be followed by many companies over the next few years, as corporations pay close attention to their corporate air travel footprint, seeking to operate their businesses in a more environmentally responsible and sustainable way.Peter VanackerNeste’s president and CEO

 
Jon Platt, CEO Air BP, adds:

 

Air BP is pleased to support Swedavia in its new initiative using sustainable aviation fuel. We are committed to supporting all our customers as they work towards reducing their emissions and realising their low carbon ambitions.

 

Reconciling people’s need to meet with the absolute necessity to transform the transport sector and make it fossil-free is one of the most important challenges of our time. Being able to fly in a way that is environmentally sustainable is an essential requirement in order for air travel to also be a transport mode of the future that links Sweden together and links it with the rest of the world. Susainable aviation fuel is one of the tools that will get us there.Jonas AbrahamssonPresident and CEO of Swedavia

 

Sustainable aviation fuel has been produced by Neste, and supplied by Air BP at five of Swedavia’s airports in Sweden, to help reduce emissions from Swedavia’s corporate staff air travel. Neste’s sustainable aviation fuel is produced from renewable waste and residues, among others from used cooking oil. The. The fuel supplied will produce up to 80 percent less greenhouse gas emissions over its life-cycle compared with conventional jet fuel.

 

Currently, sustainable aviation fuel offers the only viable drop-in alternative to fossil liquid fuels for powering commercial aircraft. Neste is increasing renewable jet fuel production volumes significantly over the course of the next few years to meet the demand. Neste has announced that it is ramping up capacity to produce up to 100,000 tons per year total in the US and Europe. With the planned Singapore refinery expansion Neste will have the capacity to produce over one million tonnes of low-emission renewable jet fuel by 2022.

 

Air BP has supplied sustainable aviation fuel in the Nordics since 2014 at around 10 airports, including at Oslo airport where they were the first to supply sustainable aviation fuel through the existing airport fuelling infrastructure, in collaboration with Neste and other key industry stakeholders.

Editor's notes - about Air BP

 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. We supply around 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year; fuelling over 6,000 flights a day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries - that's more than four planes a minute.
  • Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.


Editor's notes - about Neste
 

Neste in brief

  • Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products. We want to be a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research, and sustainable operations. In 2018, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 14.9 billion. In 2019, Neste placed 3rd on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world.
  • Read more: neste.com


Editor's notes - about Swedavia
 

  • Swedavia is a State-owned group that owns, operates and develops ten airports across Sweden. Their role is to create the access Sweden needs to facilitate travel, business and meetings – in Sweden, in Europe and around the world. Safe, satisfied passengers are the foundation of our business. Swedavia is a world leader in developing airports with the least possible environmental impact. The Group has revenue of over 5.7 billion Swedish kronor and some 3,100 employees.

Further enquiries

 

For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:

Visit Emerald Media website

Email: airbp.advertising@emeraldmedia.co.uk  

Other contacts

Neste, Communications, + 358 50 4584156 / susanna.sieppi@neste.com

Swedavia, Press Office, +46 (0)10-109 01 00 / press@swedavia.se