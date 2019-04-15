Neste and Air BP ready to deliver sustainable aviation fuel to Sweden

Neste, the world’s leading renewable products producer from wastes and residues, and Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, have entered into an agreement to deliver sustainable aviation fuel to airline and airport customers in Sweden in 2019.



Neste and Air BP announced in 2018 their plans to explore and develop supply chain solutions for delivering sustainable aviation fuel to airports and airlines. As a next step in their collaboration Neste will combine its expertise in the production and blending of sustainable low-carbon aviation fuel with Air BP’s recognized excellence in safe, efficient and effective aviation fuel distribution solutions to jointly develop a viable supply-chain solution for sustainable aviation fuel to the Swedish market.

I am very happy to announce that our collaboration with Air BP has taken its first concrete step, as aviation is one of our strategic growth areas. Sweden is becoming a leading country in decarbonizing aviation with its proposal to introduce a greenhouse gas reduction mandate for aviation fuel sold in Sweden. Together with Air BP we are able to support air transport in Sweden in their efforts, and this collaboration gives both of us valuable insight into developing similar supply chains to decarbonize aviation in other markets, Peter Vanacker Neste President and CEO

Jon Platt, Air BP Chief Executive Officer added:

I am pleased that through our collaboration with Neste we will be able to offer our Swedish customers sustainable aviation fuel at a number of airports across the country in 2019. We are committed to supporting our customers, through initiatives such as this, as they work towards reducing their emissions and realising their low carbon ambitions.

Currently, sustainable aviation fuel offers the only viable alternative to fossil liquid fuels for powering commercial aircraft. The sustainable aviation fuel which Neste produces has proven its technical capability in thousands of commercial flights. It is produced from non-palm renewable and sustainable raw materials, and can reduce up-to 80% of greenhouse gas emissions over its life-cycle compared to conventional jet fuel.



Air BP has supplied sustainable aviation fuel in the Nordics since 2014 at around 10 airports, including most recently at Kalmar airport in Sweden and Oslo airport where they were the first to supply sustainable aviation fuel produced by Neste through the existing airport fuelling infrastructure, in collaboration with other key industry stakeholders.