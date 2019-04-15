Neste and Air BP ready to deliver sustainable aviation fuel to Sweden

Neste, the world’s leading renewable products producer from wastes and residues, and Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, have entered into an agreement to deliver sustainable aviation fuel to airline and airport customers in Sweden in 2019.
Neste and Air BP announced in 2018 their plans to explore and develop supply chain solutions for delivering sustainable aviation fuel to airports and airlines. As a next step in their collaboration Neste will combine its expertise in the production and blending of sustainable low-carbon aviation fuel with Air BP’s recognized excellence in safe, efficient and effective aviation fuel distribution solutions to jointly develop a viable supply-chain solution for sustainable aviation fuel to the Swedish market.
Currently, sustainable aviation fuel offers the only viable alternative to fossil liquid fuels for powering commercial aircraft. The sustainable aviation fuel which Neste produces has proven its technical capability in thousands of commercial flights. It is produced from non-palm renewable and sustainable raw materials, and can reduce up-to 80% of greenhouse gas emissions over its life-cycle compared to conventional jet fuel.
Air BP has supplied sustainable aviation fuel in the Nordics since 2014 at around 10 airports, including most recently at Kalmar airport in Sweden and Oslo airport where they were the first to supply sustainable aviation fuel produced by Neste through the existing airport fuelling infrastructure, in collaboration with other key industry stakeholders.
