  4. New Air BP aviation fuel depot for Essendon Airport

Release date:
27 July 2017

The commitment to future growth for aviation services at Essendon Airport has been strengthened with the construction and unveiling of a second aviation fuel depot at Essendon Fields.

 

The facilities include two new CL17 17,000 litre fuel trucks that can deliver fuel to anywhere on the airport and a new aviation fuel depot, located on Wirraway Road. Spread across three levels the depot houses two 110,000 litre storage tanks of Jet A-1 fuel. With direct airside access, the new fuel service adds greater choice for all aviation users at the airport, making it easier to refuel quickly.

 

 

This project is made possible by Air BP and Essendon Fields sharing a vision that growth in aviation requires a competitive fuel service. The airport is busy enough to require two fuel providers and we are very excited to be partnering with Air BP to provide better service to all of our aviation operators.Chris CowanCEO Essendon Fields

 

 

“Fuel is the lifeblood of any airport and in the past some aviation operators may have chosen not to refuel at Essendon Airport due to a lack of an alternative fuel facility. We've now rectified that situation with the construction of this new depot,’’ he said. “We also have a vision of future growth in aviation services at Essendon Airport in particular for emergency services, regional airlines and corporate jets. Air BP shares our exciting vision for the future,’’ Mr Cowan said.

 

Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services, with an unwavering commitment to safety and reliability. Working in collaboration with RocketRoute, Air BP launched the RocketRoute Marketplace App providing a quick and easy way to view pricing, order fuel and pay either on account or by credit card.

 

 

We see this investment at Essendon Fields as a logical progression of our strategy to grow our already substantial network of aviation fuel locations throughout Australia and around the globe. Air BP provides industry leading supply security and product quality assurance so that those flying to Melbourne can fuel with confidence.Alan WilsonManaging Director, Air BP Asia Pacific

 

All national and international operators can now access the new facility at Essendon Fields.

 

Editor's notes - about Air BP

 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. We supply around 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year; fuelling over 6,000 flights a day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries - that's more than four planes a minute.
  • Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.

