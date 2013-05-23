Site traffic information and cookies

  4. New head for Air BP

New head for Air BP

Release date:
23 May 2013
BP announced today that David Gilmour has been appointed Chief Executive of Air BP, the oil company’s aviation fuels business

 

David replaces Andy Holmes who has successfully led Air BP for three years. David has been Chief Operating Officer in Air BP since 2009, and has many years’ experience in the sector as well as in global marine fuels, lubricants and marketing.

 

“Air BP has been growing in recent years and is an ever more important part of BP’s refining and marketing business,” said David Gilmour. “We will continue to invest in our operations and infrastructure to support the needs of our commercial, military and general aviation customers around the globe, especially in the growing aviation markets. Our primary focus is to ensure safe and reliable operations at the airports we serve and for our customers.”

 

BP entered the aviation fuel business in the mid-1920s. Air BP is the aviation services division of BP and markets aviation fuels and specialist products around the world. Air BP has a network of operations at around 600 locations in over 45 countries and sells over seven billion gallons of fuel a year. Air BP’s many customers include domestic and international airlines, business and privately-owned aircraft, international airports, airfield operations and the military.

Editor's notes

 

  • Andy Holmes, Air BP Chief Executive since 2010 is to take up the role of head of BP’s refining and marketing businesses in Australia and New Zealand.

 

David Gilmour biography
 

  • After graduating with MA, D.Phil in Inorganic Chemistry from Oxford University in 1986, David joined ICI Paints as a chemist formulating paint for use in the automotive crash-repair industry. David moved into product and brand management and into key account management where he held responsibility to develop contracts with the major automotive companies throughout the world for their body and paint after-market programmes.
  • In 1996, David joined Burmah Castrol to run the marine lubricants business in the UK and stayed for the next 12 years as the business moved through a global re-organisation, acquisition by BP, integration and finally transformation into the leading player in the marine lubricants industry. During this time David held a number of different roles as Marketing and Technology Director, Strategy Director, Performance Unit Leader and Global Sales Director.
  • In 2009, David joined Air BP as Chief Operating Officer. David is married to Amanda and has three children, Matthew, Jonathan and Natalie. He is based in Windsor, UK.

