New head for Air BP

BP announced today that David Gilmour has been appointed Chief Executive of Air BP, the oil company’s aviation fuels business

David replaces Andy Holmes who has successfully led Air BP for three years. David has been Chief Operating Officer in Air BP since 2009, and has many years’ experience in the sector as well as in global marine fuels, lubricants and marketing.

“Air BP has been growing in recent years and is an ever more important part of BP’s refining and marketing business,” said David Gilmour. “We will continue to invest in our operations and infrastructure to support the needs of our commercial, military and general aviation customers around the globe, especially in the growing aviation markets. Our primary focus is to ensure safe and reliable operations at the airports we serve and for our customers.”

BP entered the aviation fuel business in the mid-1920s. Air BP is the aviation services division of BP and markets aviation fuels and specialist products around the world. Air BP has a network of operations at around 600 locations in over 45 countries and sells over seven billion gallons of fuel a year. Air BP’s many customers include domestic and international airlines, business and privately-owned aircraft, international airports, airfield operations and the military.

