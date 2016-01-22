Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Press releases
  4. Oslo Airport first location to supply Air BP Biojet via main fuel hydrant system

Oslo Airport first location to supply Air BP Biojet via main fuel hydrant system

Release date:
22 January 2016

In a first for commercial aviation, Air BP, together with Norwegian airport operator Avinor, and sustainable biofuel specialist SkyNRG, today announced the results of a successful collaboration for commercial supply of jet biofuel at Oslo Airport Gardermoen. From today all airlines landing at Oslo Airport can have jet biofuel delivered from the airport’s main fuel farm, via the existing hydrant mechanism.

 

Lufthansa Group was the first airline to confirm that it will uplift the Air BP aviation biofuel at Oslo, and will be refueling an Airbus A320 aircraft at the airport today. Further airlines including Scandinavian national carrier SAS, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, have been quick to demonstrate their commitment to a lower carbon future by confirming they will also purchase jet biofuel at Oslo.

 

Air BP anticipates this will lay the foundations for the increased adoption worldwide of jet biofuel supply. Air BP has worked closely with Avinor to reach today’s milestone, and has agreed provision of a minimum of 1.25 million litres of jet biofuel. Avinor will also support Air BP in its assessment of market demand.

 

Avinor CEO Dag Falk-Petersen comments: “With the recent Paris agreement signed and the airline industry’s ongoing commitment to protecting the environment, we are delighted to be the first airport in the world to enable refueling of biofuel from our existing fuel farm and hydrant dispenser system. As first movers we hope to inspire other airports and airlines to follow suit so we can all work towards the desired low carbon future.”

 

The initiative has been driven by the requirement for the aviation industry to work towards a sustainable low carbon future. It acknowledges the International Air Transport Association’s aim to achieve carbon neutral growth by 2020 and a 50 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2050. Air BP’s Biojet initiative further responds to the EU goal to ensure 3.5% of total aviation fuel consumption consists of jet biofuel by 2020. Growing consumer awareness for responsible aviation practice also underpins the move towards jet biofuel supply.

 

This is the first time aviation biofuel is being delivered through the normal supply mechanism, thus reducing logistics costs significantly. We want to demonstrate that airports can readily access biofuel with relative ease, utilizing existing physical infrastructure. We anticipate that this will increase interest and demand, as well as contributing to a sustainable biofuel future for the aviation sector.David GilmourAir BP CEO

 

“We are very pleased that we were able to reach a further essential milestone for climate-friendly aviation together with Air BP and our partners in Oslo,” said Thorsten Luft, Vice President Corporate Fuel Management of Lufthansa German Airlines. “Lufthansa was the first airline worldwide to sign a regular procurement contract of this kind with its suppliers. The Lufthansa Group aims to bring new perspectives to the improvement of aviation’s carbon footprint through the use of biofuel, as well as new and fuel-efficient aircraft.”

 

Working with experts from SkyNRG, Air BP sourced the initial batch of drop-in Biojet from Neste’s Porvoo refinery in Finland, The Biojet is produced from Camelina oil within the framework of the demonstration project ITAKA, which is funded by the European Union’s Seventh Framework Programme. SkyNRG has its operations RSB* certified and is structurally advised by an independent sustainability board of which, the World Wildlife Fund for Nature the Netherlands, amongst other NGOs, holds a seat.

Editor's notes - about Air BP
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It currently supplies over seven billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fueled more than 6,000 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company operates at more than 700 global locations in over 50 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.
  • Customers range from domestic and international airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, as well as international airports and airfield operators.
  • Air BP’s services for the General Aviation and Business Aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.
  • For a full list of locations served by Air BP go to www.airbp.com/wheretofind

 

Editor's notes - The Avinor Group
 

  • Avinor is a wholly state owned limited company under the Norwegian Ministry of Transport and Communications and is responsible for 46 state-owned airports. Oslo Airport is the major hub.
  • In addition to the airports, Avinor operates control towers, control centers and other technical infrastructure for safe air navigation.
  • Avinor is self-financed. Airport operations are managed as a single unit, in which financially profitable airports finance the financially unprofitable airports.
  • Avinor’s goal is to reduce the total greenhouse gas emissions the Group controls regardless of traffic growth, and be a driving force in reducing overall GHG emissions from Norwegian aviation.
  • Norway’s first flights using biofuels were conducted in November 2014.
  • Avinor has allocated up to NOK 100 million (app EUR 10 million) over a ten-year period (2013–2022) for initiatives and projects that can contribute to the realization of Norwegian biofuel production.
  • Along with the airlines and Federation of Norwegian Aviation Industries, Avinor has explored opportunities to establish large scale production of biofuels for aviation, based on biomass from Norwegian forests. The conclusion is that this can be realised from 2020–2025
  • For more information visit www.avinor.com

 

Editor's notes - about SkyNRG
 

  • SkyNRG is the global market leader for sustainable jet fuel, having supplied more than 20 airines worldwide. SkyNRG sources, blends and distributes sustainable jet fuel, guarantees sustainability throughout the supply chain and helps to co-fund the premium. At the same time, SkyNRG focuses on developing regional supply chains that offer a real sustainable and affordable alternative to fossil fuels. SkyNRG has its operations RSB certified and is structurally advised by an independent Sustainability Board in which the World Wide Fund for Nature the Netherlands (WWF-NL), Solidaridad and the University of Utrecht hold a seat.
  • For more information visit www.skynrg.com
*RSB (Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials) is an independent and global multi-stakeholder coalition that works to promote the sustainability of biomaterials. RSB’s user-friendly certification scheme is the strongest and most trusted of its kind verifying that biomaterials are ethically, sustainably and credibly sourced. www.rsb.org

Further enquiries

 

For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:

Visit Emerald Media website

Email: airbp.advertising@emeraldmedia.co.uk  