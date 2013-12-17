Peter O’Callaghan Air BP’s Global Sales and Marketing VP retires after 32 years with the company

Leading aviation fuel supplier Air BP has today announced that Peter O’Callaghan, Air BP’s Global Sales and Marketing Vice President is retiring on 1st April, 2014 after 32 years with the company and 10 years leading the global sales and marketing activity.

David Gilmour, Chief Executive of Air BP applauded Peter’s work in leading Air BP’s sales and marketing activity over the past ten years: “I want to recognise Peter for his role in growing our business to where it is today. He has been a truly valuable and key member of our leadership team at Air BP and his energy, enthusiasm and larger than life personality will be sorely missed not only within Air BP but also by the wider industry. We wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”

A well respected figure in the aviation industry, Peter’s achievements were recognised externally in 2012 when he was named the Armbrust Aviation Fuel Person of the Year by his peers in the jet fuel industry in their annual independent survey.

Peter’s career started in 1982 in Christchurch, New Zealand when he joined BP as a sales representative. He was soon transferred to London where in 1986 he began work with the Air BP Europe and Africa sales team. After two years in Toronto as General Manager for Air BP Canada, Peter headed back to Europe to take up the role as Business Development Manager for Eastern Europe, based in Hamburg, where he led the way for new Air BP market entries.

Following various key global sales and marketing positions in London, Peter’s role within the company quickly grew and in 1997 he was made a member of the Air BP Leadership Team. In 1999 Peter relocated to Chicago to become General Manager for Air BP Americas in which he successfully combined the aviation businesses of BP, Amoco and Arco, along with furthering business development in South America.

In 2004 Peter was appointed Global Sales and Marketing Vice President and since then has successfully aligned the sales and marketing organisation around growth in Commercial Airlines, General Aviation and Military.

Peter can look back over many highlights during his years at Air BP and comments: “I have many great memories of my career with Air BP, and have been very fortunate to work in a really close knit global industry, full of deeply professional and passionate individuals. I will miss the business very much, particularly my great colleagues at Air BP and my many airline and industry friends, but I am now looking forward to this next step in my life.”

Recruitment for a new Global Sales and Marketing Director is now underway and Peter’s successor will be announced in the New Year.

For more information on the vacancy in Air BP for a Global Sales and Marketing Director please visit the BP Careers website.

