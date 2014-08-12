The Eagle lands with Air BP at LABACE 2014

Leading international aviation fuel products and service supplier Air BP will be showcasing its new Containerised Refuelling System (CRS) to the Brazilian Business Aviation sector at this year’s Latin American Business Aviation Conference and Expo, LABACE, 12 – 14 August in São Paulo.

The CRS which Air BP refers to as The Eagle is designed to provide the benefits of a fuel facility but in a portable, individual unit that can be transported to even the remotest of areas. The complete, ready-to-use structure consists of a fuel storage tank, loading pump and a dispensing unit, all fitted into a certified 20ft/ ISO Container. The system is capable of storing and dispensing aviation fuel in a safe and controlled manner in accordance with industry standards. The tank holds up to 13,000 litres of Jet A1 fuel and has an integrated delivery system that allows direct into-plane fuelling. With a footprint of approximately 2.5m x 6.0m the comprehensive system is ideal for customers that require smaller amounts of fuel, are in difficult to access locations; or who need a temporary fuel option whilst a permanent fuel facility is constructed. With its durability and secure structure in the standardised container format it is also easy to transport by road, rail, sea or river.

Air BP delivers the The Eagle empty and then fuels to the customer specification; once empty it can be refilled like any permanent tank installation. Demonstrating its commitment to safe fuelling practice, Air BP trains the customer to operate the unit in a safe and secure manner. It also provides full 24/7 support for its customers.

In the vibrant Brazilian aviation market Air BP anticipates The Eagle will be welcomed as a permanent fixture for ranches, helicentres, smaller aerodromes, sky diving schools, pilot training centres, and even for smaller airports that are anticipated to grow but need a temporary solution whilst their fuel farm is constructed. Futhermore it has applications in temporary situations such as fire fighting, fairs, or exhibitions.

The Eagle, which meets all the necessary technical and safety standards, will be on display in the static area of LABACE where technicians will explain to attendees how the system works. Air BP is already supplying The Eagle in Europe but this is the first time The Eagle has been available in Brazil and it is anticipated to garner significant attention at the annual aviation exhibition. Air BP will be delivering the first Eagle units to two, new General Aviation customers after LABACE and anticipates it will garner more customer interest during the show.

“This is an extremely exciting product for Air BP to offer to its customers in Brazil. The Eagle offers great flexibility and with the importance of general aviation in the country we can see multiple opportunities for usage,” says Ricardo Paganini, Air BP Manager, South America. “The size of the country, the variety of general aviation and the growing need for flexible fuelling systems means our “fuel-in-a-box” offers a great solution to many clients’ fuelling challenges, particularly those that are in remote areas or don’t need large quantities of fuel on a regular basis,”concludes Pagnini.

Air BP will be exhibiting at LABACE on booth number 1008, in addition to displaying The Eagle at the static area.

