bp announces non-executive director appointment

BP p.l.c. ("bp") today announced the appointment to its board of Satish Pai as a non-executive director. His appointment will take effect from 1 March 2023. Satish will join the Safety and Sustainability Committee upon appointment.



Satish Pai has been Managing Director of Hindalco Industries since 2016 and Chief Executive Officer of their Aluminium Business since 2013. Before joining Hindalco Industries, Satish had been with Schlumberger for 28 years in a range of engineering and management roles, including executive vice-president, worldwide operations. Satish has also served as a non-executive director of ABB since 2016.