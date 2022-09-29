Site traffic information and cookies

bp announces non-executive director appointment

29 September 2022
Press release pdf / 121.3 KB
Satish Pai will join the bp board in March 2023

BP p.l.c. ("bp") today announced the appointment to its board of Satish Pai as a non-executive director. His appointment will take effect from 1 March 2023. Satish will join the Safety and Sustainability Committee upon appointment.


Satish Pai has been Managing Director of Hindalco Industries since 2016 and Chief Executive Officer of their Aluminium Business since 2013. Before joining Hindalco Industries, Satish had been with Schlumberger for 28 years in a range of engineering and management roles, including executive vice-president, worldwide operations. Satish has also served as a non-executive director of ABB since 2016.

 

Helge Lund, chair of bp

Helge Lund, chair of bp, said: "On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Satish to bp. Satish is an accomplished and transformative executive with broad experience in operations and technology management in both resources and energy industries and the board will also benefit from his strong digital capability and experience.” 


At the date of this announcement, Satish is currently a Director at Hindalco Industries Limited and ABB Ltd. There are no additional matters that require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the UK Listing Rules.

bp press office, London: +44 (0)7831 095541, bppress@bp.com

