bp announces non-executive director appointment

BP p.l.c. ("bp") today announced the appointment to its board of Simon Henry as a non-executive director with effect from 1 September 2025.

Helge Lund, chair of bp, said: "I am delighted to welcome Simon to bp. The board will benefit from his deep and broad experience of the global upstream and downstream energy industry and his financial and commercial understanding of global markets, together with his extensive and varied board experience.”

Simon has wide-ranging expertise and experience in global finance, strategy, governance and management, gained across the energy industry internationally. In a career of 35 years with Shell, he held senior finance and management roles internationally and was chief financial officer and a member of the board from 2009 until 2017.

Simon is currently a non-executive director of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited. Rio Tinto announced in February that he will step down from those roles in the second half of 2025. Harbour Energy plc announced earlier today that Simon will step down from its board with immediate effect. Within the past five years, Simon resigned as a director from Lloyds Banking Group plc and PetroChina Ltd in September 2020 and May 2022, respectively. There are no additional matters that require disclosure under 6.4.8R of the UK Listing Rules.

bp also announced today that Pamela Daley, non-executive director, will step down from the bp board for personal reasons with effect from 7 July 2025.

Helge Lund added: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Pam for her outstanding service over the past seven years.”