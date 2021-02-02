Cautionary statement



In order to utilize the ‘safe harbor’ provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the ‘PSLRA’) and the general doctrine of cautionary statements, BP is providing the following cautionary statement: The discussion in this results announcement contains certain forecasts, projections and forward-looking statements - that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances - with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of BP and certain of the plans and objectives of BP with respect to these items. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as ‘will’, ‘expects’, ‘is expected to’, ‘aims’, ‘should’, ‘may’, ‘objective’, ‘is likely to’, ‘intends’, ‘believes’, ‘anticipates’, ‘plans’, ‘we see’ or similar expressions. In particular, the following, among other statements, are all forward looking in nature: expectations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, including its risks, impacts, consequences and challenges and BP’s response, the impact on BP’s financial performance (including cash flows and net debt), operations and credit losses, and the impact on the trading environment, oil and gas prices, and global GDP; expectations regarding the shape of the COVID-19 recovery and the pace of transition to a lower-carbon economy and energy system; plans, expectations and assumptions regarding oil and gas demand, supply or prices, the timing of production of reserves; plans and expectations regarding the divestment programme, including the amount and timing of proceeds in 2021 and reaching $25 billion of proceeds by 2025; expectations with respect to completion of transactions and the timing and amount of proceeds of agreed disposals, including further payments from INEOS in respect of the completed sale of BP’s petrochemicals business and the completion of the sale of BP’s interest in the Wamsutter asset; plans and expectations with respect to the total amount of organic capital expenditure and the DD&A charge in 2021; plans and expectations with respect to the total capital expenditure for 2021; plans and expectations regarding net debt, including delivery of the target of $35 billion; plans and expectations regarding new joint ventures and other agreements, including partnerships with Equinor, Ørsted, Amazon and BP’s multi-company partnership to develop offshore infrastructure to support planned UK carbon capture, use and storage projects, as well as plans and expectations related to BP’s stake in Finite Carbon; plans and expectations regarding BP’s strategic priorities; expectations regarding quarterly dividends and share buybacks; expectations regarding demand for BP’s products in the Upstream and Downstream; expectations regarding Downstream refining margins, utilization, marketing volumes and product demand; expectations regarding BP’s future financial performance and cash flows; plans and expectations with respect to the implementation and impact of BP’s strategic reinvention and redesign of its organization, including the ongoing reduction of approximately 10,000 jobs, and the amount and timing of associated costs; expectations regarding the underlying effective tax rate for 2021; plans and expectations regarding BP’s renewable energy and alternative energy businesses, including BP’s ambition to reach 20GW of net renewable generating capacity to FID by the end of 2025; plans and expectations regarding Upstream and Downstream projects, including the conversion of the Kwinana refinery; expectations regarding Upstream first-quarter and full-year 2021 reported and underlying production and related major project ramp-up, capital investments, divestment and maintenance activity; expectations regarding the timing of implementation of new accounting policies; expectations regarding price assumptions used in accounting estimates; expectations regarding the Other businesses and corporate charges for 2021; expectations regarding the timing and amount of future payments relating to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, including expectations regarding the completion of the claims processing operations of the Deepwater Horizon Court Supervised Settlement Programme; and expectations regarding operational and financial results or acquisitions or divestments by Rosneft, including expectations regarding the ongoing assessment of the fair values of the assets and liabilities acquired and the consideration paid in respect of the acquisitions announced by Rosneft on 28 December 2020 and the impact, if any, on BP’s accounting for its equity-accounted investment in Rosneft of such acquisitions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of BP. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors, including: the extent and duration of the impact of current market conditions including the volatility of oil prices, the impact of COVID-19, overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business and demand for our products as well as the specific factors identified in the discussions accompanying such forward-looking statements; changes in consumer preferences and societal expectations; the pace of development and adoption of alternative energy solutions; the receipt of relevant third party and/or regulatory approvals; the timing and level of maintenance and/or turnaround activity; the timing and volume of refinery additions and outages; the timing of bringing new fields onstream; the timing, quantum and nature of certain acquisitions and divestments; future levels of industry product supply, demand and pricing, including supply growth in North America; OPEC quota restrictions; PSA and TSC effects; operational and safety problems; potential lapses in product quality; economic and financial market conditions generally or in various countries and regions; political stability and economic growth in relevant areas of the world; changes in laws and governmental regulations; regulatory or legal actions including the types of enforcement action pursued and the nature of remedies sought or imposed; the actions of prosecutors, regulatory authorities and courts; delays in the processes for resolving claims; amounts ultimately payable and timing of payments relating to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill; exchange rate fluctuations; development and use of new technology; recruitment and retention of a skilled workforce; the success or otherwise of partnering; the actions of competitors, trading partners, contractors, subcontractors, creditors, rating agencies and others; our access to future credit resources; business disruption and crisis management; the impact on our reputation of ethical misconduct and non-compliance with regulatory obligations; trading losses; major uninsured losses; decisions by Rosneft’s management and board of directors; the actions of contractors; natural disasters and adverse weather conditions; changes in public expectations and other changes to business conditions; wars and acts of terrorism; cyber-attacks or sabotage; and other factors discussed elsewhere in this report, as well those factors discussed under “Principal risks and uncertainties” in our results announcement for the period ended 30 June 2020 and under “Risk factors” in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2019 as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

