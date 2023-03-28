Statement regarding bp and ADNOC bid for interest in NewMed Energy

Site traffic information and cookies

Release date:
28 March 2023

bp today confirms that, together with ADNOC, it has made a non-binding offer to take NewMed Energy private through an acquisition of the free float and a partial acquisition of Delek’s stake, which would result in bp and ADNOC holding 50% of NewMed Energy.  

 

bp and ADNOC intend to form a new joint venture that will be focused on gas development in international areas of mutual interest including the East Mediterranean. This proposed transaction with NewMed Energy would be a significant first step in establishing this dynamic joint venture together with ADNOC. 

 

When completed, this would strengthen the broader strategic partnership between ADNOC and bp across oil and gas, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage technology and would deepen the partners’ long-standing relationship.  

 

This proposed transaction is consistent with bp’s stated strategy and financial frame including current guidance for capital expenditure. The two companies intend to explore a range of mechanisms for the formation and potential further expansion of their new partnership. 

 

ADNOC and bp will update the market on the proposed transaction as appropriate.

bp press office, London: +44 20 7496 4076, bppress@bp.com

