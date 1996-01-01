Site traffic information and cookies

Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022

Remembering
Her Majesty
Queen Elizabeth II

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. In addition to her many other roles, she was, throughout her life, a champion of British business at home and overseas.

Over the course of our long history, we were fortunate to welcome the Queen and other members of the Royal Family to bp sites around the world. We take a look back at some of Her Majesty’s visits and remember her support with gratitude.

Princess Elizabeth launches the British Princess in 1946Princess Elizabeth launches the British Princess in 1946

Launching the British Princess, 1946

Some 6,000 people crowded into a Sunderland dockyard in April to watch Princess Elizabeth, then heir to the throne, launch the bp oil tanker, the British Princess. 



The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh combined meeting the public with promoting British industry. 

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh tour bp’s refinery in Kent, 1955The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh tour bp’s refinery in Kent, 1955

bp’s refinery in Kent, 1955

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited bp’s oil refinery in Kent, where they ‘clocked in’.

The cards they used on their visit remain in bp’s archive today.

The cards given to the Queen and Prince Philip to ‘clock in’ at the refineryThe cards given to the Queen and Prince Philip to ‘clock in’ at the refinery

Touring Australia and New Zealand, 1963

During the Queen’s tour of Australia and New Zealand, bp fuelled the Royal Yacht Britannia at Lyttleton Harbour, just outside Christchurch. 
 
During the tour, the Queen and Prince Philip flew over bp’s Kwinana refinery near Perth, Australia. “Kwinana refinery sends loyal greetings” was marked out in 50-foot-high letters in an area cleared especially so that the royal couple could see the message from their plane. During the flypast, 3,000 people involved in the refinery’s construction paused to watch and wave. 

The 50-foot sign for the royal couple to view from their planeThe 50-foot sign for the royal couple to view from their plane

bp staff pose for a picture by the Royal Yacht Britannia in New Zealand, 1963bp staff pose for a picture by the Royal Yacht Britannia in New Zealand, 1963

The Queen was involved in several of our company’s milestones and achievements, including North Sea firsts, refinery openings and accomplishments in engineering.

Wellwishers wave flags to greet Her Majesty as she arrives at bp’s North Sea offices in Dyce, AberdeenWellwishers wave flags to greet Her Majesty as she arrives at bp’s North Sea offices in Dyce, Aberdeen
The Queen presses the button to start first oil from the Forties field, 1975The Queen presses the button to start first oil from the Forties field, 1975

Starting first oil from the Forties field, 1975

She was present at the inauguration in November of the first major  North Sea oilfield, bp’s Forties field, where she pushed the button to start the flow of oil.

At the event, she called it a day of “outstanding significance in the history of the United Kingdom” and a “critical milestone in the development of our energy resources.”  

Opening bp’s chemicals plant in Hull, 1981

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh opened our new Hull BP Chemicals refinery on the same day she opened the Humber Bridge.

At the time, the plant was the sole UK manufacturer of acetic acid – a chemical used to make pharmaceuticals, rubber and plastics. 

The Queen is shown a model of the new acetone recovery plant, 1981The Queen is shown a model of the new acetone recovery plant, 1981

Her Majesty meets workers at bp’s Sullom Voe terminal in Shetland, 1981Her Majesty meets workers at bp’s Sullom Voe terminal in Shetland, 1981

Inaugurating Sullom Voe terminal, 1981

The same year, the Queen inaugurated the Sullom Voe oil and gas terminal in Shetland, Europe’s biggest at the time. “The significance of this for the prosperity of Britain as a whole is immense,” she said at the event. 

Inaugurating the Clyde oilfield, 1987

In August, the Queen visited the Britoil offices in Glasgow, which had been acquired by bp, for the inauguration of the North Sea Clyde oilfield. The field was operated by bp until 1996. 

The Queen is shown a model of the Clyde platform, 1987The Queen is shown a model of the Clyde platform, 1987
Her Majesty tours the Sericol manufacturing and distribution offices in Kent, 1993Her Majesty tours the Sericol manufacturing and distribution offices in Kent, 1993

Rewarding environmental achievement, 1993

The Queen donned a white lab coat on a visit to the then Castrol subsidiary, Sericol, where she recognized the company with the Queen’s Award for Environmental Achievement for its water-based ink developments. While there, she visited the main factory and national distribution centre. 

Her Majesty also supported arts events and charities backed by bp.

Africa ’95 in Deptford, 1995

In November, Her Majesty attended the Africa ’95 celebrations hosted in London’s Deptford. As part of bp’s involvement with and support of the Deptford City Challenge to promote inner city economic regeneration, then bp CEO John Browne accompanied the Queen on her visit.

Arriving in London’s Deptford for the Africa ’95 celebrations, 1995Arriving in London’s Deptford for the Africa ’95 celebrations, 1995

The Queen unveils the portrait of her painted by bp Portrait Awards winner Benjamin SullivanThe Queen unveils the portrait of her painted by bp Portrait Awards winner Benjamin Sullivan

bp Portrait Awards, 2018

bp was a long-time sponsor of the prestigious bp Portrait Awards at the National Portrait Gallery. The 2017 winner, Benjamin Sullivan, was commissioned to paint a portrait of the Queen to mark 100 years of the RAF Club in London. She unveiled the portrait in October 2018 at the club. 

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as one of the most remarkable sovereigns in all history. As the longest-reigning UK monarch, Her Majesty played a critical and unifying role through extraordinary times. On behalf of bp, I offer my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family and to everyone mourning her loss.” 

Bernard Looney, bp chief executive officer