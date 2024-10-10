Air bp adds Avalon Airport to global network

Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has expanded its global supply network to include Melbourne’s second busiest airport, Avalon

Airport (AVV). As part of the agreement, Air bp Australia will supply JetA1 to Avalon Airport as well as provide technical services for operations and equipment.

Avalon is a gateway for domestic travelers, serving around 900,000 passengers in 2023, and supports aviation businesses in the region.

Through this partnership, Air bp and Avalon Airport have a shared goal to attract new domestic, international and freight airlines that can provide Geelong and regional Victoria with greater connectivity to cities around Australia and the world.

Adding this location builds on Air bp’s strong presence in Victoria, supplying fuel at key sites including Melbourne Tullamarine Airport (MEL) and Essendon Fields Airport (EF).

Haley Mahoney, Air bp vice president for Asia-Pacific, said:

“We’ve been operating in Australia for almost 75 years, and I’m delighted that Avalon Airport is now part of the Air bp family. This region is strategically important for Air bp and our focus is on building enduring relationships with customers and creating value through leveraging our global expertise and leading end-to-end supply capability.”

Ari Suss, CEO of Avalon Airport, added:

“We are thrilled to have bp joining us at Avalon Airport as we continue to expand, building on the bp 50-plus-year partnership with the Linfox Group. The goodwill and trust that comes from this is invaluable and we look forward to building on it here at Avalon.”

