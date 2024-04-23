bp Australia announcement: Head of Country, Australia

bp has announced Frédéric Baudry, Head of Country for Australia and Senior Vice President for bp’s low carbon businesses, mobility and convenience in the Asia Pacific has decided to leave the role and bp.

Lucy Nation has been appointed Country President for Australia effective 1 July 2024. Lucy will maintain her current role as Vice President, Hydrogen, Australia and Asia Pacific. Paul Augé has been named Senior Vice President, Mobility, Convenience and Midstream for Australia and New Zealand.

An engineer by training, Ms Nation has worked for bp since 1998 in Australia, the US, UK, Europe and Singapore across a wide range of refining, manufacturing and trading roles. In 2018 she returned to Australia as Vice President of Midstream, Asia Pacific covering supply, wholesale marketing and terminals for downstream busineeses in the region. Ms Nation was also bp Asia Pacific’s Chief Financial Officer and headed up the local energy transition plan that led to bp’s significant ambitions for low carbon fuels, green and blue hydrogen, and renewable energy in Australia.

As Vice President, Hydrogen Australia and Asia Pacific, Ms Nation is responsible for developing bp’s expanding portfolio of green hydrogen and energy projects; the Kwinana Energy Hub, which includes hydrogen production at H2Kwinana, Project GERI in WA’s Mid West and the Australian Renewable Energy Hub in the Pilbara on behalf of the AREH Joint Venture partners.

Frédéric Baudry has been with bp for 36 years and has made an outstanding contribution to bp’s businesses and teams across the world. Since taking on his roles in the Asia Pacific in 2020, he has made significant progress in delivering bp’s transition to an integrated energy company. This includes repurposing the Kwinana refinery to potentially produce sustainable aviation fuel, driving bp’s gas and hydrogen ambitions in the North West of Western Australia, developing more than 200 EV charge points in ANZ and commissioning Australia’s first public hydrogen refuelling station.

In addition to this he also led and grew bp’s mobility & convenience business in key markets across the Asia-Pacific and Southern Africa.

bp would like to most sincerely thank Mr Baudry and welcome Ms Nation to the role.