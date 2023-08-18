Australia’s first hydrogen refueler at service station opens

bp has brought its global expertise to demonstrate safe, fast and reliable handling of hydrogen refuelling to this pilot project in partnership with BOC as project lead, and with support from the Queensland Government and ARENA.

The refueller will dispense hydrogen produced by BOC at its Bulwer Island production site[1]. It has the capacity to refill a hydrogen car in 3-5 minutes. Drivers of hydrogen vehicles can use the refuelling station provided they’ve signed up for access to hydrogen refuelling via their bp Plus card.

Frédéric Baudry, president, bp Australia and SVP fuels & low carbon solutions, Asia Pacific said: “The refuelling station is part of bp’s global commitment to provide customers and partners with the energy and mobility they want, where they want it. “By safely integrating a hydrogen refuelling station into our service station network, we’re showing that existing infrastructure can be used to facilitate hydrogen vehicles.” “bp believes hydrogen will play a key role in reaching net zero - it's complementary to electrification and pivotal in the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors like heavy transport.”

Amanda Woollard, bp Vice President Marketing Asia Pacific, said: “By working collaboratively with partners like BOC and the Queensland Government, we’re able to support customers as more hydrogen-powered vehicles start to hit the road.”

“bp believes hydrogen-powered vehicles, alongside EVs and biofuels for existing ICE vehicles, offer customers more choices for their evolving mobility needs.”

The Queensland Government’s fleet of hydrogen-powered Hyundai NEXOs were the first to use the new refueller. Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Mick de Brenni said Queensland’s renewable hydrogen industry is the next frontier in energy.

“The decarbonisation of transport is one of the clearest routes to take as we travel towards our 2050 net-zero emissions target, and here in Queensland the rubber is hitting the road. “I could not be prouder that it’s Queenslanders driving the change in building the national East Coast Renewable Hydrogen Superhighway.”

Binod Patwari, Managing Director of BOC South Pacific, said: “The successful integration of a hydrogen refuelling station at an existing service station has delivered key learnings that will pave the way for more hydrogen refuelling infrastructure across Australia’s service station network. Leveraging this existing infrastructure will be important to support the uptake of heavy transport, particularly on major freight routes across Australia.”

[1] Where green hydrogen is unavailable grey hydrogen will be used as a back-up source.