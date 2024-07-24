bp and distributor Recharge Petroleum extend partnership to South Australia

This strategic expansion affirms bp's ongoing commitment to enhancing its brand presence and service reach across Australia, with Recharge Petroleum’s bp-branded distributor network supporting customers in the Northern Territory, Western Australia, and now South Australia.



The expansion will also strengthen bp’s focus on developing key sites in regional towns and communities, ensuring that high-quality bp fuel is accessible to both on-road and local customers in South Australia.



Recharge Petroleum has been a bp distributor for over eight years and has been instrumental in representing the bp brand in the Pilbara and Kimberley regions of Western Australia, and in revitalising bp’s market presence in the Northern Territory.



bp Vice President Supply, Midstream and B2B Asia Pacific, Wei Chi Wong, welcomed the expansion of the distributor partnership.

“Recharge Petroleum’s exceptional performance and growth in Western Australia and the Northern Territory make it the ideal partner to enhance bp's brand presence across regional and remote South Australia. The expansion will leverage the synergies between Recharge Petroleum’s established networks into South Australia, unlocking even more opportunities for our customers to access bp fuel throughout these key markets.”

Recharge Petroleum owner Steve Crawford said Recharge Petroleum’s commitment to customer satisfaction and community support remains steadfast.

“Recharge Petroleum looks forward to continuing our partnership with bp, enhancing our strong service offerings to deliver quality bp fuel services to more Australians.”



The Recharge Petroleum expansion comes after bp announced its intention to acquire South Australian based fuel retailer, X Convenience, in May 2024. Pending customary approvals, the acquisition will expand bp’s network nationally and supports bp’s global strategy and focus on growing convenience.

About bp

bp has set an ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. Our team in Australia is working hard on our low carbon goals via alternative energy solutions, technology and as a gas producer.

bp has been operating in Australia for more than 100 years. bp is one of Australia’s leading premium fuel retailers with around 1,400 branded retail fuel sites across the country, of which approximately 350 are company-owned, and more than 1,000 are owned and operated by our independent business partners.

About Recharge Petroleum

Recharge Petroleum started in 2008 and is a family owned and operated business by brothers Steven Crawford and Neale Crawford. Recharge Petroleum provide bulk fuel delivered to customers in agriculture, mining, transport, marine, aviation and fuel retail segments of the market operating its own fleet of 80 prime movers and over 200 fuel tankers.

Operating from depot locations in Adelaide, Darwin, Katherine, Alice Springs, Kununurra, Derby, Broome, Port Hedland, Newman and Karratha. www.rechargepetroleum.com.au