bp and Healthy Heads in Trucks & Sheds stay on the road to health and wellbeing

Since becoming a Foundation Corporate Partner of Healthy Heads in 2022, bp has launched a range of healthy on-site initiatives for transport and logistics workers with the Healthy Heads App, such as its discounted Healthier Choices Menu and a free meal on Christmas Day.

Tanya Ghosn, bp vice president fleet, dealer, payments & electrification, Australia and New Zealand said bp and Healthy Heads have worked together to support the hard-working truck drivers and logistics workers who are crucial to Australia’s supply chains.



“Through our sponsorship, Healthy Heads can leverage bp’s huge network of over 500 truck-friendly sites – which means more opportunities to raise awareness for health and wellbeing. “We want to make healthy eating the easiest choice for workers on the road. The discounts across our Healthier Choices Menu are key to incentivising drivers – and we’ve sold over 32,000 of these meals!”





bp’s Healthier Choices Menu has been advised by the National Nutrition Foundation and offers freshly cooked meals 24 hours a day at 32 of bp’s truckstops, operated by Rampage and Wessels Petroleum.

“Our work with Healthy Heads aims to lighten the mental load for those on the road. We know it’s especially tough during holiday periods when transport and logistics workers are on the road away from their families,” said Ghosn.



For the past two years, bp and Healthy Heads have offered a free meal on Christmas Day to transport and logistics workers who stop by a participating bp truckstop and present the Healthy Heads App.

Naomi Frauenfelder, Chief Executive Officer of Healthy Heads, says offering free meals is a way to thank everyone in transport, warehousing and logistics who sacrifices a Christmas at home to keep Australia moving.

“The free Christmas Day meal is a chance for us to thank the hard-working people who continue to keep things moving right through the festive season, while many of us are relaxing and on a break from work. “And this is just one aspect of our partnership with bp. We are thrilled to renew for another three-year term and look forward to continuing to make a marked difference for people working in transport and logistics via the bp truck stop network,’’ said Frauenfelder.

bp’s sponsorship of Healthy Heads supports its global aim to enhance the wellbeing of employees, contractors and local communities.

