bp and the University of Adelaide to advance GeoEnergy research in South Australia  

bp and the University of Adelaide have signed a $10 million agreement to support a new geomodelling facility and to advance research on the geological storage of hydrogen and carbon in depleted oil and gas fields, through a five-year collaboration.

The geomodelling facility is expected to be operational in 2025, and will include world-leading research capability, including a purpose-built lab, experimental equipment and dedicated spaces for research, training, and outreach. The geomodelling laboratory will be led by the University of Adelaide’s Professor Simon Holford, South Australian State Chair in Petroleum Geoscience.



A Chair in GeoEnergy will also be endowed with the funding, to provide academic leadership in subsurface energy resources as Australia transitions to a net-zero emissions future. The University of Adelaide’s Professor Kathryn Amos, who is an award-winning expert in the geology of sedimentary basins, has been appointed to this position.



Community and school outreach activities that focus on the important role of geological studies for the energy transition will also be funded.



bp’s Vice President Australia, Gas and Low Carbon Energy, Rachael Risucci said bp is looking forward to supporting the University of Adelaide as it explores opportunities around geological storage.

“Supporting these activities will enable better public understanding of GeoEnergy, and the critical role it has to play in the energy transition, especially among younger generations who are going to play a key part in the world reaching net zero.”



The University of Adelaide’s Professor Michael Goodsite, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Energy Futures) said the University of Adelaide has the right expertise for this collaborative research with bp.



“The University of Adelaide is one of the world’s leading centres in sustainability, energy and geological science and engineering research. We will collaborate with bp to enable new opportunities for fundamental and applied research that will contribute to key national and global priorities.”

