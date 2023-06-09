bp and Uber launch EV driver deal

Under a memorandum of understanding, EV drivers on the Uber platform will receive a discount on charging at any bp pulse charging station across the country.

Uber driver-partners and delivery people across Australia already enjoy a range of end-to-end offers at participating bp service stations, including discounts on fuel, wildbean Cafe barista coffees, miniwash carwash and other shop offerings at select sites.

Frédéric Baudry, president, bp Australia and SVP fuels & low carbon solutions, Asia Pacific, said: “We’re bringing the best of our global expertise in EV charging to build Australia’s most convenient EV charging network.” “Our customers’ mobility and convenience needs are changing, and as we have been over the last 100 years in Australia, we’re on the journey with them.” “This new deal for EV drivers on Uber’s platform builds on our great existing relationship, and we look forward to welcoming them to take advantage of bp’s great retail offers,” said Mr Baudry. Dom Taylor, General Manager, Uber ANZ, said: “This partnership is a first for rideshare in Australia, and we’re thrilled to build on our partnership with bp that has brought significant savings to drivers over the past year.”

Uber drivers and delivery people can use the bp pulse app to access these new charging benefits. The rate of savings will vary based on an individual driver’s Uber Pro tier status.



bp has set an ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. Our team in Australia is working hard on our low carbon goals via alternative energy solutions, technology and as a gas producer.

bp has been operating in Australia for more than 100 years and is one of Australia’s leading premium fuel retailers with around 1,400 branded retail fuel sites across the country, of which approximately 350 are company-owned, and more than 1,000 are owned and operated by our independent business partners.

