bp and BHP begin HVO blended diesel trial in Western Australia

During the trial, bp will supply BHP with the blended diesel, starting with a 20% HVO blend and increasing up to a 50% HVO blend. The trial group includes a selection of haul trucks, dozers and an excavator at BHP’s Yandi mine in WA’s Pilbara region.

"bp’s ambition to be net zero by 2050 or sooner recognises the crucial role we have to work with our customers and partners to meet their decarbonisation needs,” said Frederic Baudry, president, bp Australia, and SVP fuels and low carbon solutions, Asia Pacific.

HVO blended diesel is a part of the transition to decarbonisation both bp and BHP are committed to.

“Globally, bp plans to increase its investment in low carbon energy. Forging strategic partnerships with companies like BHP enables bp to create solutions that satisfy the increasing demand for lower carbon fuels in sectors like mining and transport,” said Mr Baudry.

"These sectors drive significant economic activity and depend on bp for their fuel and energy needs.

“This partnership follows bp’s recent commitment to being the major partner and operator of the Australian Renewable Energy Hub in the Pilbara, which has the potential to be one of the largest renewable and green energy hubs in the world.”

BHP Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO) Asset President, Brandon Craig, said: “About 40 per cent of BHP’s operational greenhouse gas emissions come from using diesel fuel, and this is a core focus of our decarbonisation strategy.”

“This collaboration with the teams at Yandi and bp is really exciting to see, given the potential application in our WAIO business and BHP’s operations globally.”

About bp

bp has set an ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. Our team in Australia is working hard on our low carbon goals via alternative energy solutions, technology and as a gas producer.

bp has been operating in Australia for more than 100 years. bp is one of Australia’s leading premium fuel retailers with around 1,400 branded retail fuel sites across the country, of which approximately 350 are company-owned, and more than 1,000 are owned and operated by our independent business partners.