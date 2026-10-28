bp has opened Australia’s largest EV charging hub at Melbourne Airport, expanding its mobility offer at one of the country’s busiest transport hubs.

More than 60,000 vehicles travel through the Melbourne Airport precinct each day. The new charging hub complements bp’s existing service station, truck stop and wild bean cafe in the precinct, giving customers more options to refuel, recharge or take a break.

Paul Augé, president, bp Australia, said EV charging was an important part of bp’s

mobility and convenience strategy in Australia.

“We’re building an integrated mobility network so we can support all our customers in the future, whether they are professional drivers,

to fleet operators, business travellers or the local community. With EV sales reaching record levels in Australia, we’re proud to give our customers more choice. Drivers travelling through Melbourne Airport can now refuel, recharge or simply stop at our wild bean café across our airport locations.”

Melbourne Airport Chief of Ground Transport, Property & Retail, Jai McDermott, said the new hub is an excellent example of the airport working with partners to deliver infrastructure that meets changing customer needs.

"To complement Melbourne Airport's around the clock operations the hub will be open 24 hours a day seven days a week to keep EV drivers transiting through the

airport moving. We're proud to partner with BP pulse to not only deliver Australia's largest airport EV charging hub but to do so with renewable power generated on-site here at Melbourne Airport."

Designed with customers in mind, the new EV charging hub has 24 charging bays, both 150kW and 300kW chargers, truck-friendly drive-through bays, restrooms and free Wi-Fi. The hub is also powered by 100% renewable electricity, generated from Melbourne Airport’s two onsite solar farms.