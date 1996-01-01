BP Plus expands to EV charging, supporting transitioning fleets

bp has expanded its BP Plus platform to include a ‘tap and charge’ feature for electric vehicle (EV) charging with bp pulse, allowing fleet customers to refuel, shop or recharge with a single card.

The change will support businesses transitioning fleets to EVs and allow customers with both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and EVs to better manage their accounts.

Paul Augé, Senior Vice President, bp Australia and New Zealand said bp is putting customers first by making sure they can access convenient refuelling, recharging and improved account management.

“Mobility is changing and we’re supporting our customers wherever we can. As the number of EVs grow in fleets we want to make sure our customers’ experience at bp is easy. “Every fleet is different. We’re seeing some customers who have transitioned most of their fleet vehicles to EVs and others who are just getting started.”

Through BP Plus, fleet customers will now be able to track fuel and EV usage together, process convenience store transactions and manage invoicing and payments all in one place.

Antoine Denis, General Manager, bp pulse Australia said adding EV charging to BP Plus simplified the process for fleet customers.

“With BP Plus now including EV charging for our fleet customers we’re looking forward to seeing more EVs in fleets." “Since 2022, we’ve been rolling out EV charging at key bp sites across Australia so our customers can recharge and get back on the road .”



bp’s EV charging business, bp pulse, has installed over 220 EV charge points across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, Western Australia and the ACT.

For more information on BP Plus visit the website.

