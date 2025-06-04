bp pulse and AGL amp up savings for EV customers

bp pulse and AGL have teamed up to bring AGL customers an exclusive electric vehicle (EV) charging discount at bp pulse locations in Australia.

AGL customers will receive a discount of 6 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) off the standard retail price when they charge up at a bp pulse EV charger.

Antoine Denis, General Manager, bp pulse Australia said partnerships like this support the emerging EV industry in Australia.



“As one of Australia’s largest energy retailers, we’ve partnered with AGL so that even more EV drivers can access convenient charging and preferential pricing with bp pulse. “Our team is strategically installing EV chargers at bp sites where we anticipate EV drivers need them the most. We’ve started by prioritising charging where it can help the most drivers on-the-go, like the inner city and highway routes. “As demand for EV charging grows our network will grow too, ensuring we’re supporting our customers no matter their choice of mobility.”

bp’s EV charging business, bp pulse, has over 220 EV charge points in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, Western Australia and the ACT.





Mabelle Reyes, AGL Head of Mobility said: “This extended offer forms part of AGL’s broader commitment to driving electrification across Australia. “This expansion offer adds to our market leading Night Saver EV energy plan for EV customers, as well as home charging solutions and our EV subscription model, all of which work to deliver value for customers who are electrifying the way they live,

move and work.”



bp and AGL have been collaborating since early 2024, offering customers access to great fuel savings through BP Rewards Unlocked.

For more information on this offer, visit the website www.agl.com.au/campaigns/bp-pulse-offer