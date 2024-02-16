bp pulse charges up Supercars’ first electric safety car

The new electric bp pulse safety car, a Porsche Taycan GTS with up to 440kW of power and capable of speeds up to 250 km/h, is the latest step by Supercars on its sustainability journey and follows the adoption of bp’s lower carbon* race fuel, E75 Racing Fuel, last year for every car on the Supercars grid.

bp Vice President Marketing Asia Pacific, Amanda Woollard, said using an electric safety car is momentous for the Supercars competition.



"bp is keeping the Supercars grid moving as official fuel supplier and now adding our EV charging expertise into the mix, after starting with the bp Ultimate Safety Car four years ago.

“This year, we’re revved up and ready to show motorsport fans how bp can keep them powered up, whether through our quality bp Ultimate fuel or recharging at a bp pulse rapid EV charge point.”



At each racetrack, the bp pulse safety car will be charged via a portable bp pulse charging unit. As the world of mobility changes, bp pulse is bringing Australians along for the ride, having installed over 100 fast and convenient EV charge points across the country since launching in late 2022.

Supercars COO Tim Watsford welcomed the expansion of the bp partnership and praised the new bp pulse safety car as a step forward for the series.

“Introducing the Porsche Taycan GTS as our official safety car, and the first electric safety car in Supercars history, showcases our shared dedication to innovation, sustainability, and delivering a world-class racing experience."

Racing fans will be able to see the Porsche Taycan GTS among some of the world’s state-of-the-art EVs and speak to electric mobility experts at the bp pulse EV park activation at the upcoming Repco Bathurst 12 Hour.

Porsche Motorsport Manager Barry Hay said,

“To put the Porsche Taycan GTS on display at the pinnacle of Australian motorsport in front of millions who attend and watch Supercars races is a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate what this car is capable of.”

bp pulse aims to build Australia’s most convenient charging network and has a global ambition of installing more than 100,000 charge points worldwide by 2030. bp supports Australia’s emissions reduction target of 43 per cent by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.