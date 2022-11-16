bp pulse electric vehicle charging goes live in Australia

bp has launched its global electrification brand in Australia with global CEO Bernard Looney officially opening the new bp pulse fast charge points at bp Bayside at Brighton East in Melbourne.



The launch is the commencement of bp’s ambitions for around 600 charge points in Australia, and to build the country’s most convenient fast-charging EV network and customer experience.



Sites at Diamond Creek in Victoria and Caboolture in Queensland have also opened to the public.



The launch of bp pulse means Australia will be part of bp’s ambition to install more than 100,000 EV chargers globally, helping to accelerate the transition to zero tailpipe emissions vehicles.



Bernard Looney, bp CEO said: “It’s brilliant to get bp pulse underway in Australia, delivering a high-speed, high-quality charging experience to help accelerate the transition to electric vehicles.



Australia’s ambition is to be a renewable energy superpower and this is just one of the ways we are backing the country that has backed bp for more than a century.”



The initial rollout will see chargers installed at key metropolitan and regional bp retail locations along Australia’s east coast where EV drivers can also take advantage of bp’s outstanding food and drinks range.



Frédéric Baudry, president, bp Australia and SVP fuels & low carbon solutions, Asia Pacific, said: “We want to provide our customers with a fantastic experience and meet their needs, irrespective of their choice of mobility.



“We will be on the journey with them through this decade and beyond with growing numbers of fast, reliable chargers at convenient locations with great retail options, whether they want to eat, drink or shop.”



bp is backing Australian businesses too, with Brisbane-based manufacturer Tritium supplying the chargers as part of a multi-year contract to deliver for bp’s UK, Australian and New Zealand markets.



Each Tritium charger has two connectors and can charge two vehicles simultaneously. In 2023, new and existing chargers will be connected to high power grid connections that will enable charging speeds of up to 150kW.

The electrification of mobility is part of bp’s commitment to becoming a net zero company by 2050. bp supports broader measures to reach net zero including 43% emissions reduction by 2030.





About bp

bp has been operating in Australia for more than 100 years. bp is one of Australia’s leading premium fuel ‎retailers with around 1,400 branded retail fuel sites across the country, of which approximately 350 are ‎company-owned, and more than 1,000 are owned and operated by our independent business partners.‎ bp has set an ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

