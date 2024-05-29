bp pulse keeping Aussie Uber drivers and delivery people charged up

From today, EV drivers and delivery people on the Uber platform in Australia will receive a discount on charging at any bp pulse charging station across the country.

Frédéric Baudry, president, bp Australia and SVP fuels & low carbon solutions, Asia Pacific, said bp pulse was supporting drivers and delivery people making the switch to EVs by rolling-out fast and convenient charging stations across the country.

“As the world of mobility changes, we’re bringing our customers along for the ride by providing them with end-to-end mobility and convenience services.

“Through this offer, we hope to support those who have already made the switch and encourage drivers who may be considering changing to an EV.”

The EV charging discount builds on existing offers for Uber drivers in Australia, including discounts on fuel, wildbean cafe barista coffees, car wash and other shop offerings at participating bp service stations.

Emma Foley, Managing Director, Uber Australia & New Zealand said: “We know the total cost of EV ownership is one of the biggest hurdles when it comes to making the switch for Uber drivers and delivery people. Through this important partnership, we’re tackling that challenge head on as part of our ongoing work to bring down the costs of going electric.”

Since launching in Australia in late 2022, bp pulse has installed more than 100 fast EV charge points in NSW, QLD and VIC.

All Uber drivers and delivery people can sign-up to the offer through the Uber app and use the bp pulse app to access these new charging benefits. The rate of savings will vary based on an individual driver’s Uber Pro tier status.

