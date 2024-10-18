bp supports QLD drivers with Caboolture North transformation

As part of bp’s strategy to grow its convenience business, the upgraded Caboolture North site includes a brand new wildbean cafe with an extended food offer, modern facilities and an upgraded truck drivers’ lounge.



Lisa Archbold, bp vice president mobility & convenience, Australia and New Zealand said Caboolture North is a critical hub for Queensland drivers, and its transformation is an important step for bp in supporting its customers.



"With over a million customers every year, Caboolture North is our busiest site in Australia, and we want to ensure every visitor has a great experience. "We know each customer is looking for something different at our retail centres which is why we considered everyone when re-designing Caboolture North, from family road trips to daily commuters, long-haul truck drivers and shift workers."





The new wildbean cafe offers freshly made food options, a wider range of grab-and-go products and barista-made coffee.



bp Caboolture North also features a refreshed truck drivers’ lounge with space to rest and relax, showers, laundry facilities and entertainment options.

Archbold said: "Mobility is changing. Right now, our customers may be looking to refuel and grab a barista-made coffee on-the-go, but as more people make the switch to electric vehicles, they’ll spend more time at our cafe or in store."





McCartney Design, specialist hospitality and retail design agency, worked with bp to create the new store concept for Caboolture North.



Gary McCartney, McCartney Design Founder and Director said his team worked in close collaboration with bp at each stage to create an environment that’s relevant and useful to customers’ present and future needs.

"A travel centre is a busy place, and our first task was to identify and respond to the many types of customer journeys. The planning strategy is based on these journeys. The look and feel of each area is based on the differing customer mindsets: high energy in the convenience and grab-and-go areas, calm and comfort in the restaurant seating areas, efficient service and appetite appeal in wildbean cafe."

The transformation of Caboolture North is part of bp’s nation-wide program to update over 400 of its company-owned sites across Australia.

