bp takes seat at the table of the Australian Jet Zero Council

The Council will drive the creation of a sustainable aviation industry, support Australia’s net zero targets and will be chaired by the Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, the Hon Catherine King MP.



Frédéric Baudry, president, bp Australia and SVP fuels & low carbon solutions, Asia Pacific said: “The creation of the Jet Zero Council is crucially important as we believe cross-industry collaboration will be required to get to the right solutions that are good for the public and viable for the industry participants. bp looks forward to playing its part in supporting the Government in this endeavour. We also applaud Minister King and Minister Bowen’s $30 million ARENA announcement to support the development of agricultural feedstocks for sustainable aviation fuel – a great win for regional Australia.”

The Kwinana energy hub is one of five bp biofuel projects planned globally and part of the company’s multi-billion-dollar investment in developing low carbon energy, focused on Sustainable Aviation Fuel.