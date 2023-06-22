bp takes seat at the table of the Australian Jet Zero Council

The Council will drive the creation of a sustainable aviation industry, support Australia’s net zero targets and will be chaired by the Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, the Hon Catherine King MP.
Frédéric Baudry, president, bp Australia and SVP fuels & low carbon solutions, Asia Pacific said: “The creation of the Jet Zero Council is crucially important as we believe cross-industry collaboration will be required to get to the right solutions that are good for the public and viable for the industry participants. bp looks forward to playing its part in supporting the Government in this endeavour. We also applaud Minister King and Minister Bowen’s $30 million ARENA announcement to support the development of agricultural feedstocks for sustainable aviation fuel – a great win for regional Australia.”
The Kwinana energy hub is one of five bp biofuel projects planned globally and part of the company’s multi-billion-dollar investment in developing low carbon energy, focused on Sustainable Aviation Fuel.
Paul Augé, bp vice president strategy and business development, Asia-Pacific said “The development of a local sustainable aviation fuel industry in Australia is set to be beneficial for everyone. From the largest players in aviation to local farming communities, a sustainable aviation fuel industry would provide opportunities for decarbonisation as well as support for regional economies. At bp, we’re already in action, as we progress plans to transform our former oil refinery in Kwinana, Western Australia into a biorefinery and play our part in creating a homegrown sustainable aviation fuel industry.”
In 2020 bp announced its ambition to become a net-zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
As part of this ambition, bp is increasing its focus on the role sustainable biofuels can play in reducing life cycle emissions from ground transport and in hard to decarbonise transport sectors such as marine.
bp is working with companies in key industrial sectors that have significant carbon emissions to manage, supporting their work to decarbonise. This is part of its ongoing efforts to help decarbonise the shipping industry.