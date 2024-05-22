bp to acquire X Convenience, expanding retail network in SA

Frédéric Baudry, president bp Australia and senior vice president Mobility, Convenience, & Midstream, Asia Pacific said the acquisition would enable bp to tap into X Convenience’s local knowledge and convenience expertise.



“This is an exciting day for bp and X Convenience, as we look to bring together two amazing businesses. We look forward to completing this transaction, integrating a high quality network and learning from the X Convenience team, leveraging offers that resonate so well with their customers.”

“We’re making our commitment to South Australia clear, by investing in the expansion of our network throughout the state. Through X Convenience and our brilliant partners, bp will provide quality fuel, convenience and card offers to our South Australian and national fleet customers, as we have for decades.”

The acquisition, which is subject to customary approvals, will expand bp’s network nationally and support bp’s global strategy to double the number of its strategic convenience sites between 2019 – 2030.

Steven Kosmidis, Director of X Convenience said: “I am excited for this next chapter of the business as bp continues to build the X Convenience network and delivering for our customers.”