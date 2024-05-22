bp to acquire X Convenience, expanding retail network in SA

Site traffic information and cookies

22 May 2024
bp Australia has entered into a binding agreement to acquire fuel and convenience retailer, X Convenience, expanding its network with over 50 sites in South Australia and Western Australia.
Frédéric Baudry, president bp Australia and senior vice president Mobility, Convenience, & Midstream, Asia Pacific said the acquisition would enable bp to tap into X Convenience’s local knowledge and convenience expertise.

 

“This is an exciting day for bp and X Convenience, as we look to bring together two amazing businesses. We look forward to completing this transaction, integrating a high quality network and learning from the X Convenience team, leveraging offers that resonate so well with their customers.”

 

“We’re making our commitment to South Australia clear, by investing in the expansion of our network throughout the state. Through X Convenience and our brilliant partners, bp will provide quality fuel, convenience and card offers to our South Australian and national fleet customers, as we have for decades.”

 

The acquisition, which is subject to customary approvals, will expand bp’s network nationally and support bp’s global strategy to double the number of its strategic convenience sites between 2019 – 2030.

 

Steven Kosmidis, Director of X Convenience said: “I am excited for this next chapter of the business as bp continues to build the X Convenience network and delivering for our customers.” 

bp’s purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition to be a net zero company by 2050, or sooner and help the world get to net zero, and a strategy for delivering on that ambition.

 

bp has been operating in Australia for more than 100 years and is one of Australia’s leading premium fuel retailers currently with around 1,200 branded retail fuel sites across the country, of which approximately 350 are company-owned, and more than 850 are owned and operated by our independent business partners.