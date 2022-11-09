bp and Uber forge new strategic partnership in Australia

It represents the first partnership signed under bp’s new initiative, known as BP Rewards Unlocked, to provide incentives to business customers and partners in Australia.

The bp and Uber partnership was independently signed in Australia and builds on the global strategic convenience delivery partnership between bp and Uber that was announced in March 2022.

Frédéric Baudry, president, bp Australia and SVP fuels & low carbon solutions, Asia Pacific, said: “I’m thrilled to be welcoming Uber drivers to fuel up and shop at bp.”



“For more than 100 years, our goal at bp has been to keep the world moving. Our new partnership in Australia with Uber reflects our commitment to continue to respond to the mobility and convenience needs of our customers and is another major milestone for our business.”



Under the partnership, Uber driver partners and delivery people across Australia will be able to enjoy a range of end-to-end offers at participating bp service stations, including discounts on fuel, Wild Bean Cafe barista coffees, miniwash carwash and other shop offerings at select sites.



“Our driver partners and delivery people are the beating heart of the Uber platform, and we’re always working to improve their experience and make it more meaningful,” said Dom Taylor, General Manager at Uber ANZ.

“We’re always listening to feedback from our earner community, and we’re excited to introduce these new discounts in partnership with bp. We’re always looking for ways to leverage the power of Uber’s network to deliver value for the people poweringthe platform.”



The partnership will formally commence from 9th November at participating bp sites.



About bp

bp has been operating in Australia for more than 100 years. bp is one of Australia’s leading premium fuel ‎retailers with around 1,400 branded retail fuel sites across the country, of which approximately 350 are ‎company-owned, and more than 1,000 are owned and operated by our independent business partners.‎ bp has set an ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

