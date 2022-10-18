bp welcomes Oakajee land allocation

Justin Nash, Senior Manager, Integrated Solutions, bp Australia, said bp believes Western Australia is ideally positioned for green hydrogen production.

“The mid-west region’s natural advantages are no secret, and as we look to tackle what bp refers to as the energy trilemma – providing more secure, affordable and lower carbon energy – places like the Mid-West and Gascoyne stand out. “

The State Government's Industrial Lands Panel announced the land allocation for the Oakajee Strategic Industrial Area (SIA) today. The site has the potential to serve as a base for the production of green hydrogen and green ammonia.

“We look forward to working with our potential industrial neighbours, and the broader community, to help underpin a new hub of clean energy initiatives, and help create new opportunities for the region,” said Mr Nash.

In 2021, the State Government committed $47.5 million to the activation of the Oakajee SIA, and it has been progressing road infrastructure as a first step in developing the area as a globally competitive precinct.

Our ongoing work on this project is part of bp’s plan to become a #netzero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero.



