Hydrogen policy a head start for local industry

This welcome decision will help accelerate Australia’s energy transition and kickstart our hydrogen industry, enabling Australia to pursue its green energy superpower ambition.

Lucy Nation, bp’s vice president, hydrogen - Australia and Asia Pacific said, “This announcement signals Australia’s intention to be a global leader in renewable hydrogen by attracting investment and giving potential customers assurance of Australia’s commitment to a new industry. The Albanese Government has provided a much-needed response that gives industry increased confidence to invest.”

“This program of competitive production contracts assists producers by helping to de-risk significant investments in an important new industry, as well as attract global capital to Australia,” said Ms Nation.

bp is progressing three world-scale hydrogen projects in Western Australia with H2 Kwinana in the Kwinana Industrial Precinct, Project GERI in the Mid West, and the Australian Renewable Energy Hub in the Pilbara, a joint venture with Macquarie, CWP Global and Intercontinental Energy.

These three major projects represent the opportunity to decarbonise today’s industry and set conditions for tomorrow’s low carbon economy, such as decarbonised energy for processing critical minerals and supplying hydrogen to our major trade partners as they also decarbonise their economies.

Further information

bp Press Office – Australia

Hamish Fitzsimmons

External Communications Manager

+61 (0)410 479 002



Email: hamish.fitzsimmons@bp.com

About bp



bp has set an ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. Our team in Australia is working hard on our low carbon goals via alternative energy solutions, technology and as a gas producer.

bp has been operating in Australia for more than 100 years. bp is one of Australia’s leading premium fuel retailers with around 1,400 branded retail fuel sites across the country, of which approximately 350 are company-owned, and more than 1,000 are owned and operated by our independent business partners.

