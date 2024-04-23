bp Australia announcement: Leadership team changes

Paul Augé, bp’s vice president, mobility and convenience, Australia and New Zealand

will take on a new role as Senior Vice President, mobility convenience & midstream, Australia and New Zealand effective 1 July.

Paul has been driving bp’s growth ambitions in Australian and New Zealand retail since taking up his current role in 2023.

Paul has extensive experience in strategy, business development, mobility, convenience, and aviation for bp around the world.

Prior to returning to Australia, Paul was vice president for mobility and convenience in Mexico where he was responsible for bp’s downstream fuel business.

His roles at bp have included vice president, business development and low carbon solutions, Asia Pacific, director of commercial development in London and heading bp’s aviation business, Air bp, in the UK and France. Before his roles overseas, Paul worked in strategy, mergers and acquisitions, trading and supply teams in Australia.

Lisa Archbold, bp’s vice president for Business Development & Low Carbon Solutions, will step into the Vice President mobility and convenience role.

Most recently, Ms Archbold has been leading business development in one of bp’s key transition growth engines.



This has involved working with bp’s customers, industry peers, partners and

government, engaging on how bp can help Australia fulfill its potential as a renewable fuels superpower.

Ms Archbold has also worked in a wide range of roles across bp as CFO for bp

Australia, Head of Performance for AsPac Fuels, AsPac Finance and Strategy

Director for Castrol/bp lubricants in Singapore, and General Manager of Bitumen

for Australia.