WA land allocation welcomed

The land provides excellent access to Port Hedland and the proposed Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) in the Pilbara. This is a positive move forward, and the AREH Joint Venture will work with all stakeholders, including DevelopmentWA and other SIA tenants, on infrastructure arrangements.

The AREH has the potential to be one of the largest renewable and green hydrogen hubs in the world, with a plan to supply renewable power and green hydrogen to miners and industrial users in the Pilbara, and for export to major international markets.

The AREH project offers a major decarbonisation opportunity for the Pilbara, an industrial region identified for having significant potential for emissions reductions through the greening of iron ore mining, green steel production, diesel fuel displacement and bunkering of green shipping fuels at Port Hedland.

As the AREH operator, bp is consulting closely with multiple stakeholders, including the Traditional Owners of the AREH land, the Nyangumarta people, on progressing the project.

The Australian Renewable Energy Hub participants are bp (40.5% Operator), InterContinental Energy (26.4%), CWP Global (17.8%) and Macquarie Capital and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (15.3%).

About bp

bp has set an ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. Our team in Australia is working hard on our low carbon goals via alternative energy solutions, technology and as a gas producer.

bp has been operating in Australia for more than 100 years. bp is one of Australia’s leading premium fuel retailers with around 1,400 branded retail fuel sites across the country, of which approximately 350 are company-owned, and more than 1,000 are owned and operated by our independent business partners.